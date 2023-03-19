Sunday, March 19, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Poore ke poore Islam mein aa jao': Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organises awareness program for Muslims...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Poore ke poore Islam mein aa jao’: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organises awareness program for Muslims to make them ‘full Muslim’

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organised event in Ahmedabad to make Muslims "Full Muslims"

OpIndia Staff
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind organised event to make Muslims "full Muslims" (Image: Twitter)
14

On March 19, an image of a banner by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was made to social media where the organisation talked about an awareness program for Muslims to make them “full Muslim”. The banner was placed in the Lal Darwaja area in Ahmedabad. Speaking to OpIndia, a Jamiat official said that the program was organised to spread awareness about Islam amongst Muslims and make them ‘full Muslim’.

The banner read, “‘poore ke poore Islam mein aa jao’ (turn fully to Islam)”. It is supposed to mean that Muslims who practice the faith but half-heartedly should embrace it fully and become ‘full Muslims’.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind propagates conversions and lures non-Muslims to events

In March 2023, it was reported that the organisation held meet-and-greet Maulana programs titled ‘Masjid Darshan’. A Twitter user named Ramesh Shinde informed how the Mapusa unit (Goa) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind is conducting a ‘masjid darshan‘ besides a meet-and-greet session with the Islamic cleric (Maulana). Interestingly, the cleric is also called a ‘priest’, with the objective of creating a better India.

In October 2022, an event organised by JIH was cancelled after Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested against it as it was meant for non-Muslim girls. After VHP’s intervention, Telangana Police refused to permit the event.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjamaat e islami hind
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

India Today Conclave: Kalli Purie remembers pre-2014 days when 24 ministers were recalled from an event over uncomfortable questions

OpIndia Staff -
Kalli Purie is the vice chairperson of the India Today group. She said, "There is a lot of pressure. This pressure is created by everyone from political parties to business houses and foreign governments. This pressure is not new."
News Reports

Congress’ Supriya Shrinate argues how RaGa gets more RTs and Likes than Modi on Twitter, here is what is silly beyond the obvious

Nirwa Mehta -
Not only does the data not quite back Supriya Shrinate's delusions, there are various other factors that are clear as water which show who among Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are more popular.

Four arrested aides of fugitive Amritpal Singh shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam by special IAF aircraft

Amritpal dumped his phone, escaped in his Merc SUV, report reveals how Singh evaded arrest

Amritpal Singh’s “close aide and financer” arrested: Sources

International toolkit gets activated as Punjab Police continues its manhunt against Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,819FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com