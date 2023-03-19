On March 19, an image of a banner by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was made to social media where the organisation talked about an awareness program for Muslims to make them “full Muslim”. The banner was placed in the Lal Darwaja area in Ahmedabad. Speaking to OpIndia, a Jamiat official said that the program was organised to spread awareness about Islam amongst Muslims and make them ‘full Muslim’.

The banner read, “‘poore ke poore Islam mein aa jao’ (turn fully to Islam)”. It is supposed to mean that Muslims who practice the faith but half-heartedly should embrace it fully and become ‘full Muslims’.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind propagates conversions and lures non-Muslims to events

In March 2023, it was reported that the organisation held meet-and-greet Maulana programs titled ‘Masjid Darshan’. A Twitter user named Ramesh Shinde informed how the Mapusa unit (Goa) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind is conducting a ‘masjid darshan‘ besides a meet-and-greet session with the Islamic cleric (Maulana). Interestingly, the cleric is also called a ‘priest’, with the objective of creating a better India.

In October 2022, an event organised by JIH was cancelled after Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested against it as it was meant for non-Muslim girls. After VHP’s intervention, Telangana Police refused to permit the event.