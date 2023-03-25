Despite various CCTV videos verifying the fugitive pro-Khalistani separatist leader’s movements, Punjab police have been unable to apprehend Amritpal Singh. Eight days on, as he still remains untraceable, a new CCTV footage has emerged which shows him walking in the streets of Patiala, Punjab. While some medis houses have reported that the CCTV footage is believed to have been recorded on March 20, some say that it was likely from March 19. Amritpal was said to be hiding at a relative’s house there.

In the video, the absconding ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief can be seen donning a maroon turban, a pair of sunglasses and a jacket. He was captured taking a walk on the streets carrying a bag as he covered his face with a white cloth.

NDTV has quoted sources as saying that videos revealed he left for Kurukshetra in Haryana from Amritsar and was headed for the national capital. He allegedly disembarked as a monk at a bus terminal yesterday. Since this morning, Delhi police have been on high alert as the Waris Punjab De leader is suspected to have entered the national capital. Teams of Delhi and Punjab police have been analysing CCTV video at the Inter State Bus Terminal near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate.

Police continue to nab aides of Amritpal Singh from various states

Meanwhile, the Jammu police have detained one Amrik Singh from the RS Pura area of Jammu. He had reportedly been in touch with Amritpal before March 18.

Furthermore, the NIA detained a lady in Dehradun who is an aide to Amritpal for questioning, according to News18. For a long time, the woman was associated with Amritpal’s campaign.

Police suspect Amritpal Singh stayed in Haryana’s Shahbad area based on CCTV footage

Prior to this, the last CCTV footage that emerged on March 23, showed the last location of the fugitive pro-Khalistani leader in Haryana’s Shahbad area. The CCTV footage showed a man walking with an umbrella, who was suspected to be Amritpal Singh. The footage was from Sidhartha Colony in Shahbad Markanda, Kurukshetra.

The police had suspected that Amritpal crossed over to Haryana after escaping Punjab, where he took shelter in a lady’s house in Shahbad on the intervening night of March 19-20.

Baljeet Kaur, the woman who sheltered Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh at her house in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, was arrested.

Punjab police release pictures of the fugitive pro-Khalistani leader in different attires seeking help to identify him

On Tuesday, March 21, the Punjab police, which has been desperately searching for pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, released his few photographs in different attires and sought help to identify him.

Punjab Police releases a few pictures of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh.



“There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case,” says Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.