In the Shivamogga Islamic State (ISIS) conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a charge sheet against two jihadis who were B.Tech students. The case refers to the plan devised to promote the activities of ISIS by committing acts of violence, sabotage, and arson in Karnataka.

Maaz Muneer Ahmed, 23, and Syed Yasin, 22, of Shivamogga, were charged on Thursday by the anti-terror agency under sections 1208, 121A, and 122 of the IPC, 1860, sections 18, 188, 20, and 38 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, along with sections 4 I & 5 of the ES Act, 1908, and section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

According to the NIA, both B.Tech graduates were radicalized and inspired to attack both public and private facilities, including warehouses, liquor stores, hardware stores, automobiles, and properties owned by members of a particular community. “In furtherance of a conspiracy hatched by the Islamic State, Maaz and Yasin had committed over 25 incidents of arson and sabotage,” the charge sheet read.

The NIA said that their actions reflect how committed they are. Further according to the anti-terror agency, Maaz and Syed Yasin travelled to the Agumbe and Varahi river backwaters woodland region of Shivamogga district to go hiking and scout out potential hiding places. They also purchased explosives and were preparing to make an IED.

According to the agency, Syed Yasin executed a mock explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Varahi River in Shivamogga, burned an Indian National Flag, and made a video to prove his anti-India credentials. “The terror operatives were being paid in cryptocurrencies by their online handler by fund transfers from abroad,” NIA noted.

“Investigation has revealed that the accused Maaz Muneer radicalised his close associate and college-mate Reshaan Thajuddin. And the two accused, Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig received funds from their IS handler through crypto-wallets for furthering the terrorist activities of the Islamic State,” said the NIA.

The investigations have revealed that Maaz received a Crypto equivalent of around Rs 1.5 lakhs from the online handler into the accounts of his friends. In contrast, Syed Yasin received Ps 62,000 into the account of a friend. The NIA said that accused Mohamed Shariq had intended to carry out an IED bombing at Kadri Temple in Mangaluru on November 19 of last year as part of a bigger IS scheme.