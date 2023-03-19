Sunday, March 19, 2023
Pro-Khalistan MP indulges in fearmongering over the crackdown on Amritpal Singh

Simranjit Singh Mann tried to push the theory that the state police may execute the absconding 30-year-old Amritpal Singh in an encounter.

OpIndia Staff
Simranjit Singh Mann is the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) . Image Source: Twitter handle of Simranjit Singh Mann
On 19th March 2023, pro-Khalistan MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann indulged in fearmongering over the recent crackdown by the Punjab police against Amritpal Singh – the leader of the controversial pro-Khalistan outfit Waris Punjab De. Simranjit Singh Mann tried to push the theory that the state police may execute the absconding 30-year-old Amritpal Singh in an encounter. He added that there will be a fierce reaction among the Sikh community all over the world if such an encounter takes place.

While speaking in a media interaction Simranjit Singh Mann said, “Amritpal Singh is declared a fugitive, and the center and state are wrong to do this. They need to produce him in front of the magistrate. If they fail to do so and if he gets killed in some encounter then it will create unrest among the Sikhs not only in the country but all over the world. As a responsible member of parliament, I want to tell the government that they should not have taken this step and they should not kill him.”

Crackdown against Amritpal Sigh

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab. Security personnel from Central agencies, including CRPF in the state for the G20 summit, joined the operation with Punjab Police. The Police arrested 78 associates of Amritpal Singh during the operation. However, Singh was still on the run when this report was written. Punjab Police issued an advisory not to believe rumors on social media. Furthermore, internet services were shut in the state until March 19, 12 PM, and extended to March 20, 12 PM. Punjab Government imposed Section 144 in the state to ensure law and order.

Tarsem Singh, Amritpal Singh’s father, has stated that the family is currently unaware of Amritpal’s whereabouts and that he has been missing for some time. He claimed, that the Punjab Police searched their residence for three to four hours without uncovering anything illegal.

OpIndia Staff
