As the Punjab police intensified its manhunt to nab Amritpal Singh and his aides on Saturday (March 18), support poured in for the pro-Khalistan leader from across the globe.

In a concerted effort to defame India, Singh’s sympathisers insinuated that the Sikh community is in danger in India and that the pro-Khalistan leader is a martyr of sorts.

Canada-based ‘World Sikh Organisation’ claimed, “The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) condemns the security operations in Punjab to arrest Sikh leader, Bhai Amritpal Singh.” It also attempted to create fear in the international community about the shutdown of internet in the State of Punjab.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) condemns the security operations in Punjab to arrest Sikh leader, Bhai Amritpal Singh.



Indian authorities have announced the mass suspension of internet services across Punjab until 12pm Sunday citing a threat to “public order by… https://t.co/tRSGRro7Hk pic.twitter.com/j1GVRxmbdD — WSO (@WorldSikhOrg) March 18, 2023

Indian-origin Canadian politician, Jagmeet Singh, tweeted, “I am deeply concerned by reports that India has suspended civil liberties and imposed an internet blackout throughout the state of Punjab.”

As part of the international toolkit, he was quick to associate the action of Punjab police to nab Amritpal Singh with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “These draconian measures are unsettling for many given their historical use to execute extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances during the 1984 Sikh Genocide,” Singh added.

These draconian measures are unsettling for many given their historical use to execute extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances during the 1984 Sikh Genocide. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 18, 2023

Some of Amritpal Singh’s sympathisers tried to deviate the public discourse from his arrest to the temporary internet shutdown (which is meant to prevent unrest, chaos and organised violence in Punjab).

Another Canadian politician, Tim S Uppal, wrote, “Very concerned about reports coming out of Punjab, India. The government has suspended internet services and restricted gatherings of more than 4 people in some areas. We are closely following the situation.”

Very concerned about reports coming out of Punjab, India. The government has suspended internet services and restricted gatherings of more than 4 people in some areas. We are closely following the situation. — Tim S. Uppal (@TimUppal) March 18, 2023

Canada-based poet, Rupi Kaur, claimed, “Mass arrests of Sikh activists are taking place in Punjab. at least 78 people taken. Internet and SMS have been shut down in areas along with crackdowns on gatherings. Sikh media outlets and pages have been blocked.”

mass arrests of sikh activists are taking place in punjab. at least 78 people taken. internet and SMS have been shut down in areas along with crackdowns on gatherings. sikh media outlets and pages have been blocked. https://t.co/W6nPU8FZax — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) March 18, 2023

Khalsa Aid (Canada) director, Jindi Singh KA, alleged, “The burden of fighting for Sikh Rights yet again falls at the feet of Sikh Youth Activists, who are now being rounded up by Punjab Police, with the internet cut & gathering of 4+ banned.”

“Is this the behavior of a mature democracy? We remember the State Violence of the 80s & 90s,” he added.

The burden of fighting for Sikh Rights yet again falls at the feet of Sikh Youth Activists, who are now being rounded up by Punjab Police, with the internet cut & gathering of 4+ banned.



Is this the behavior of a mature democracy? We remember the State Violence of the 80s & 90s — Jindi Singh KA (@jindisinghka) March 18, 2023

One Twitter user, H Gill, even tried to mobilise pro-Khalistan elements in New York to protest against the manhunt against Amritpal Singh.

The toolkit controversy and its origins

The monicker ‘toolkit’ has become a shorthand for the systemic targeting of India and its institutions by a vicious cabal of journalists, activists and politicians.

It was first popularised by infamous global climate activist Greta Thunberg, who inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign in a tweet during the anti-farm law protests in India in February 2021.

The document shared by Greta Thunberg listed a series of actions that people across the world could take to pressurise the Indian Government over the cause of agitating farmers.

As part of the plan, celebrities including Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Canadian MP Jagmeet and others came forward in support of the anti-farm law protests. The ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg has made it clear that it was part of a larger conspiracy to cause unrest in India.

Later, in May 2021, another Congress toolkit began doing the rounds on social media, which suggested ways to paint the Kumbh Mela as a ‘Covid-10 super-spreader.’