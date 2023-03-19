Sunday, March 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsInternational toolkit gets activated as Punjab Police continues its manhunt against Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

International toolkit gets activated as Punjab Police continues its manhunt against Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Some of Amritpal Singh's sympathisers tried to deviate the public discourse from his arrest to the temporary internet shutdown (which is meant to prevent unrest, chaos and organised violence in Punjab).

OpIndia Staff
Toolkit activates as Punjab Police close in on Amritpal Singh
Support pours in for pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, image via NDTV
26

As the Punjab police intensified its manhunt to nab Amritpal Singh and his aides on Saturday (March 18), support poured in for the pro-Khalistan leader from across the globe.

In a concerted effort to defame India, Singh’s sympathisers insinuated that the Sikh community is in danger in India and that the pro-Khalistan leader is a martyr of sorts.

Canada-based ‘World Sikh Organisation’ claimed, “The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) condemns the security operations in Punjab to arrest Sikh leader, Bhai Amritpal Singh.” It also attempted to create fear in the international community about the shutdown of internet in the State of Punjab.

Indian-origin Canadian politician, Jagmeet Singh, tweeted, “I am deeply concerned by reports that India has suspended civil liberties and imposed an internet blackout throughout the state of Punjab.”

As part of the international toolkit, he was quick to associate the action of Punjab police to nab Amritpal Singh with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “These draconian measures are unsettling for many given their historical use to execute extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances during the 1984 Sikh Genocide,” Singh added.

Some of Amritpal Singh’s sympathisers tried to deviate the public discourse from his arrest to the temporary internet shutdown (which is meant to prevent unrest, chaos and organised violence in Punjab).

Another Canadian politician, Tim S Uppal, wrote, “Very concerned about reports coming out of Punjab, India. The government has suspended internet services and restricted gatherings of more than 4 people in some areas. We are closely following the situation.”

Canada-based poet, Rupi Kaur, claimed, “Mass arrests of Sikh activists are taking place in Punjab. at least 78 people taken. Internet and SMS have been shut down in areas along with crackdowns on gatherings. Sikh media outlets and pages have been blocked.”

Khalsa Aid (Canada) director, Jindi Singh KA, alleged, “The burden of fighting for Sikh Rights yet again falls at the feet of Sikh Youth Activists, who are now being rounded up by Punjab Police, with the internet cut & gathering of 4+ banned.”

“Is this the behavior of a mature democracy? We remember the State Violence of the 80s & 90s,” he added.

One Twitter user, H Gill, even tried to mobilise pro-Khalistan elements in New York to protest against the manhunt against Amritpal Singh.

The toolkit controversy and its origins

The monicker ‘toolkit’ has become a shorthand for the systemic targeting of India and its institutions by a vicious cabal of journalists, activists and politicians.

It was first popularised by infamous global climate activist Greta Thunberg, who inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign in a tweet during the anti-farm law protests in India in February 2021.

The document shared by Greta Thunberg listed a series of actions that people across the world could take to pressurise the Indian Government over the cause of agitating farmers.

As part of the plan, celebrities including Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Canadian MP Jagmeet and others came forward in support of the anti-farm law protests. The ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg has made it clear that it was part of a larger conspiracy to cause unrest in India.

Later, in May 2021, another Congress toolkit began doing the rounds on social media, which suggested ways to paint the Kumbh Mela as a ‘Covid-10 super-spreader.’

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmritpal Singh toolkit
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,780FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com