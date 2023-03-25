A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed on Saturday that the leader had been cursed by Former Minister of Railways of India, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“Lalu Prasad’s membership was set to be revoked when the order in the fodder scandal arrived. Laluji wanted to meet Rahul but he did not meet him at that time. The ordinance related to the right of appeal in this situation was subsequently torn up by Rahul. Rahul had been cursed by Lalu ji then who said- whatever you have done to me, will happen to you too,” said Giriraj Singh.

Giriraj Singh further slammed Rahul Gandhi by saying that he comes from such a big family and does not know and understand that no one is greater than the law. He also demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also apologize before the court. “This whole country is a family of PM Narendra Modi. While abusing PM Narendra Modi, you abuse his community in the country,” he said. The Minister also highlighted that Gandhi failed to apologize in court on Thursday.

In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that if an MP or MLA receives a term of two years or more, his membership shall expire immediately. The court had struck down section 8(4) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, which had said that if which said that if a convicted lawmaker appeals the conviction at a higher court within 3 months of the conviction, such a lawmaker will not be disqualified.

Dr Mannmohan Singh led UPA-II government at that time had tried to overturn the Supreme Court judgement by bringing an amendment, and an ordinance was also issued to make it applicable immediately. But it was Rahul Gandhi who had prevented this move. He had openly trashed the amendment, calling it ‘total nonsense’.

On 24 September 2013, the Congress party had called a press conference to highlight the merits of the ordinance. However, Gandhi arrived at the same press conference and said that the said ordinance was rubbish and should be torn and thrown away. He further tore apart a copy of the ordinance. The amendment was withdrawn after this public humiliation of the Manmohan Singh government by its own leader.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav could not contest elections after his conviction in multiple cases because the exemption granted under section 8(4) of the RPA was revoked the Supreme Court, and while the UPA govt had tried to overrule that, Rahul Gandhi had trashed that attempt, earning brownie points.

The Congress cried foul as Rahul Gandhi got disqualified after he was convicted by the Surat Court for defaming the ‘Modi surname. While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that her brother was deliberately being targeted for raising the Adani issue.

Congress General Secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Indian democracy was dead. “We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We are not going to be afraid or silent. Instead of the JPC, Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified in the Adani scam related to the Prime Minister. Indian Democracy Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

हम कानूनी और राजनीतिक दोनों तरह से इस लड़ाई को लड़ेंगे। हम डरने या चुप रहने वाले नहीं हैं। प्रधानमंत्री से जुड़े अडानी महाघोटाले में JPC के बजाय राहुल गांधी को अयोग्य करार दिया गया है। भारतीय लोकतंत्र ओम शांति। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

He also said that 9 days after Rahul Gandhi’s Adani speech in LS on Feb 7, the defamation case against him was deliberately fast-tracked by the complainant withdrawing his stay in the High Court on February 16. “On February 27 arguments resumed after one year. and the judgment was reserved on March 17. This is no coincidence,” he added.

9 days after @RahulGandhi‘s Adani speech in LS on Feb 7th, the defamation case against him gets fast tracked by the complainant withdrawing his own stay in the HC on 16th Feb.

On 27th Feb arguments resume after 1 year.

17th March judgement reserved.



This is no coincidence. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

The Congress leaders also led a protest march in Delhi condemning the action against Rahul Gandhi. However, the leaders were detained by the Police. As per the reports, the Youth Congress is slated to hold several demonstrations across the country today. Apart from this, Congress has announced to start the ‘Save the Constitution’ movement across the country from Monday.

Rahul Gandhi meanwhile who was preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is slated to hold a press conference at the party headquarter at 1 pm on Saturday. As per the reports, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will accompany him.