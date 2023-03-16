SpiceJet recently penalised two of its pilots for allegedly jeopardising flight safety. The airline grounded them after they consumed gujiya and beverages that were kept on the control panel within the cockpit on the day of Holi. The incident was reported on board a Delhi to Guwahati flight on March 8. According to airline management, the pilots put flight safety at risk with their actions, and an investigation is already underway.

According to a SpiceJet spokesman, all flight crew members abide by the airline’s rigorous policy regarding the consumption of food in the cockpit. He added that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken at the conclusion of the probe. The company has taken both pilots off the roster for now.

The incident came to light after a photo of an open cup placed on the control panel of a SpiceJet aircraft went viral on social media earlier this week. The cup had the spice jet logo printed on it. As per the guidelines, the cups inside the cockpit need to have a lid on them, and have to be kept on a tray to avoid spillage.

However, the airline is still trying to ascertain the exact timeline of the incident. “It is not clear from the post when was the photograph taken, whether it is recent or old, the sector being operated or the crew or even the aircraft in question. We are trying to ascertain these details,” the airline said.

As the image went viral online, several netizens criticised the careless behaviour of the crew in question.

Mohan Ranganathan, who was reportedly the first one to share the photo online, while sharing the image commented, “Even horoscope cant save you if there is an emergency.”

Another netizen called the act ‘appalling and unprofessional’, pointing out that the ability of the airplane to fly safely could be compromised if the liquid spills.

If the liquid (resting on the fuel cutoff levers) spills, it can short circuit the electronics affecting a range of systems and compromise the aircraft’s ability to fly safely.@DGCAIndia @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/2n7O5daIg1 — Bandit (@BanditOnYour6) March 14, 2023

Another user showed the correct way to drink a beverage in the cockpit.

This is how you are supposed to drink your tea/coffee SpiceJet 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AdcvlA3ukT — FL410_over_ICN (@InfantryPilot) March 15, 2023

On Tuesday, India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, took note of the incident and asked SpiceJet to immediately identify the crew members and take appropriate action.