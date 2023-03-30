Hours after the violent clashes broke between two groups at the Kiradpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, several CCTV videos have emerged showing that the decorations outside Ram Mandir in the area were attacked by a violent mob on Wednesday night.

The CCTV footage making rounds on social media shows a violent mob vandalising vehicles and property outside the Ram Mandir by pelting stones at it. The mob in the video could also be seen vandalising several vehicles parked in the area including the police vehicles.

CCTV footage of Islamist mob attacking & burning down police vehicle outside the only #RamMandir in a Muslim dominated area of Kiradpura, Ch. Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. How come they were prepared with stones and other weapons on the night of Ramnavmi?#SambhajinagarTempleAttack pic.twitter.com/Sr7griFwbI — Namo Warriors Pune (@PuneNamo) March 30, 2023

As per the ABP Majha report shared on Twitter, the Police have filed an FIR in the case and have booked around 400 to 500 unidentified people. As reported earlier, the mob executed the attack in presence of the police officers and even attacked police vehicles. The conflict in Kiradpura allegedly started on the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

According to ABP FIR against 400 to 500 people has been registered in Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar Ram Navmi stone pelting incident.



With 🙏requesting CM Shinde Ji & DCM Fadnavis Ji to bulldoze the properties of these people.



Yogi Policy is the best policy to deal with peacefuls pic.twitter.com/Mk2T1jccjo — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) March 30, 2023

The clashes started after a fight broke out between two people outside a Ram Mandir in the area. The situation worsened when more people arrived at the scene and started throwing stones at one another, according to the police, who also confirmed that the crowd set many police and public vehicles on fire outside the temple.

CCTV footage of Islamist mob attacking Hindus and burning down police vehicle outside the only #RamMandir in a Muslim dominated area of Kiradpura, Ch. Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.



Is Mainstream Media trying to mislead? Via @MeghUpdates #SambhajinagarTempleAttack #WakeUpEverybody pic.twitter.com/GAxhL9s61q — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) March 30, 2023

Nikhil Gupta, CP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar said, “Stones were pelted, and some private & police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action against the miscreants.” He also informed that a mob of around 500 to 600 people was involved in the incident adding that the efforts to nab them are on.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Imtiaz Jaleel released a video claiming that the Ram temple was not attacked but only the outer portion was attacked. “I am standing inside the Ram temple. Nothing has happened here. This place is safe. The attacks are happening on the outer side of the temple. People are spreading rumors and saying that the temple is attacked. This is untrue,” he said.

Due to some unknown reasons tensions in the city have been created by the youngsters in the Kiradpura area, near Roshan Gate. MP Imtiaz Jaleel @imtiaz_jaleel personally visited Ram Mandir and inspected the place of worship and also appeals to everyone to maintain peace and order. pic.twitter.com/mluZnXflSY — Aurangabad Buzz (@AurangabadBuzz) March 29, 2023

He also appealed to everyone to maintain peace and order. In another such video, Jaleel could be heard saying that “this is the month of Ramzan and we should celebrate it peacefully together.”

“Some miscreates tried to disturb the harmony but we won’t spare them & won’t let them spoil the entire city”



AIMIM Ch’pati Sambhaji Ngr MP Imtiaz Jaleel released a video today (30Mar’23) early morning, after the last night incident, from the premises of Kiradpura Ram Mandir… pic.twitter.com/aIzqETLfUP — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) March 30, 2023

Yesterday, following the violence, the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Three fire brigade vehicles also reached the spot to extinguish the fires. Further, more police personnel were deployed in the area and security was beefed up to prevent any more untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, stated that the police had brought the situation under control and that action will be taken against those responsible for the arson. He also urged everyone to maintain peace. Quoting the police, Indian Express reported that over 20 vehicles were set ablaze during the clashes.

A similar incident is said to have happened in Paldhi, in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. A fight broke out between two groups when DJ music was played as a religious procession passed by a mosque in Paldhi. The Police have so far made 45 arrests and registered two FIRs.

In another case of violence disrupting Ram Navami celebrations, radical Islamists attacked the Ram Navami procession in Vadodara, Gujarat. The Islamists pelted stones and caused damage to several vehicles. According to the reports, around 200-500 Muslims arrived on the street during the procession and began pelting stones at the procession and the Hindu participants. The procession was attacked as it passed by the mosque in the city.