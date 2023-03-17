On Friday, March 17, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate AVN Reddy emerged victorious in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seat in Telangana.

AVN Reddy won with 13,436 votes after 21 rounds of counting, surpassing the necessary threshold of 12,709 votes. The Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency held voting on March 13 with around 29,720 voters registered across nine districts. The recorded poll percentage was 90.40 percent.

Taking to Twitter, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed about Reddy’s victory and wrote, “The success of teachers and educators who stood on the side of Dharma! The victory of the BJP candidate Mr. AVN Reddy in the MLC elections of the joint Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad teachers’ constituency is proof of the accumulated anti-government among the teachers. Atleast now, KCR should open his eyes and take the initiative to solve the problems of teachers.”

Bandi Sanjay also asserted that the recent victory will be repeated in the upcoming state assembly elections. “People of Telangana will learn a lesson from this BRS government which is going towards dictatorial tendencies. The teachers expressed confidence that the same results would be repeated in the upcoming general elections. With the same spirit, we hope that the teachers’ world will come with us to overthrow the anti-teacher KCR government.”

The BJP leader further congratulated AVN Reddy for his victory. “Congratulations to Mr. AVN Reddy, the BJP candidate who won the MLC election. Heartfelt thanks to the teachers and faculty who voted for them. We will uphold this trust placed in us. This victory inspires us to fight more vigorously to solve the problems of teachers. Bharat Mata Ki Jai #TeachersWithBJP.” Kumar tweeted.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the National President of the Bhartiya Janata Party, congratulated AVN Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and Telangana BJP unit on the historic win. “Congratulations to Sri AVN Reddy, @bandisanjay_bjp ji & team @BJP4Telangana on the historic victory in the Teachers Constituency of Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad in MLC elections. The people have discarded the BRS once more & have embraced the BJP’s vision under PM Modi Ji,” Nadda tweeted.

Meanwhile BJP’s National General Secretary (Org) B L Santhosh also congratulated AVN Reddy and the party’s state leadership calling the ‘well-deserved’ win a mandate against corrupt and dynast BRS.

“Congratulations @BJP4Telangana candidate for Mehbubnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad Teacher’s constituency Sri AVN Reddy for a well-deserved win. It’s another mandate against anti-poor, anti-development, corrupt, dynast @BRSparty & their arrogant leadership,” Santhosh tweeted.

Congratulating Bandi Sanjay and AVN Reddy, the state treasurer of Telangana BJP, Santhi Kumar tweeted, “When thousands of employees’ families are suffering because of G.O.317, CM #KCR has no time to address the grievances of the employees, at that moment our @BJP4Telangana Team leader by @bandisanjay_bjp ji stood for the employees. #TeachersWithBJP #CongratsAVNReddy.”

BJP Executive Committee member Ramchander Rao tweeted, “Congratulations to Sri. #AVNReddy Garu on winning Teachers MLC from Mahaboob Nagar, Rangareddy & Hyderabad Teachers constituency. Special thanks to the teamwork of #BJP, ABVP, TPUS, and other organizations.”

Congratulations to Sri. #AVNReddy Garu on winning Teachers MLC from Mahaboob Nagar, Rangareddy & Hyderabad Teachers constituency.



The 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly election will be held in or before December 2023 to elect all 119 members of the state’s Legislative Assembly.