'BBC News Punjabi' Twitter handle withheld in India

In yet another crackdown on anti-India propaganda outlets, the Twitter account of ‘BBC News Punjabi’ (@bbcnewspunjabi) has been withheld in India.

On visiting said Twitter profile, it returns the following message – @bbcnewspunjabi’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

In January this year, the Indian government blocked the BBC’s contentious documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat riots of 2002.

Screengrab of the Twitter profile of BBC News Punjabi

Earlier on March 19 this year, pro-Khalistan MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann’s Twitter account was withheld in India in response to a legal demand. Mann is the Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur.

A day later, the Twitter account of Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh was withheld in India. The development came days after the Punjab police launched a manhunt to nab pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The ‘withheld’ accounts were actively fear-mongering on the micro-blogging platform and giving a falsified impression of the Punjab police’s action to the world.