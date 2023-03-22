On st March 2023, a video of a young couple kissing on a platform in a railway station in Mumbai went viral on social media. RPF (Railway Protection Force) Mumbai division clarified that the video is a year old.

Twitter handle @HasnaZarooriHai posted the viral video in which a young couple was seen kissing on a railway platform. The Twitter handle claimed that the incident took place on platform number five of the Dombivli railway station near Mumbai. In the caption of the video, the Twitter handle wrote, “What more development do you want? Mumbai Dombivli station platform number five.”

Replying to this tweet, the RPF Mumbai division posted, “Thanks for the information. The matter has been forwarded to concerned officers to take necessary action.”

Later, RPF Mumbai Division replied, “Observed the above video. The above video is one year old, that is from 2022, in relation to which the case was registered by GRP at that time, and all the staff and officers were also informed that action should be taken if any such activity is found. Sent for information.”

It is notable that the video is from March 2022. The couple seen in the video was filmed while kissing on platform number five of the Dombivli station. The video of the incident went viral. Later, commuters spotted the couple at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai. The couple was spotted kissing there too.

One video was taken by a passenger on the platform near Dombivli’s platform No.5, while another video was taken by a passenger from the train while the lovers were standing at a CSMT platform. The first video is likely to have been taken at Dombivli station before the train was taking off and the second video is likely to have been taken from the train while the lovebirds were at the platform.

It is notable here that obscene behaviour in the public is a punishable offence under section 294 of the IPC. However, what is obscene and what is not is a matter that often triggers public debate.