Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi Police gives permission to take out shobha yatra on Hanuman Janmotsav in Jahangirpuri
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police gives permission to take out shobha yatra on Hanuman Janmotsav in Jahangirpuri

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group to undertake processions in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6. 

ANI
Shobha yatra procession permission given for Hanuman Janmotsav in Delhi's Jahangirpuri (image courtesy: indianexpress.com)
2

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Delhi police has given permission to take out the Shobha Yatra in the Jahangirpuri area within a certain distance. 

Hanuman Jayanti will be observed today. “The route has been prepared. In order to maintain law and order, permission has been given to take out the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance. Discussion held with the organising committee and an appeal have been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order”, said Delhi Police on Shoba Yatra in Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. 

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police had denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group to undertake processions in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6. 

Delhi Police told ANI that VHP and another group had sought permission to take out processions for Hanuman Jayanti but keeping in view the law and order situation, organisers were denied permission. 

On April 16 last year, clashes had broken out between two communities in the area during a “Shoba Yatra” on Hanuman Jayanti. 

Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area ahead of Hanuman Jayanti. 

However, later taking cognisance of recent violence that broke out between two groups in West Bengal and Bihar during the Ram Navami procession, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order in preparation of Hanuman Jayanti. 

The MHA has also advised through its advisory for peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. 

“The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society,” tweeted the Union Home Ministry. 

The advisory has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and the Director Generals of Police of all States, said sources. 

The MHA’s move followed recent clashes reported from West Bengal and Bihar when Ram Navami processions were taken out.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshanuman jayanti, hanuman jayanti shobha yatra, jahangirpuri hanuman jayanti
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,034FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com