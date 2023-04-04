Tuesday, April 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsFIR on Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri for his 'Sai Baba is not god'...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

FIR on Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri for his ‘Sai Baba is not god’ comment, read details

"Sai Baba can be a saint, can be a fakir but cannot be God." Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham had said.

ANI
FIR against Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri over his Sai Baba remarks
3

A Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) Yuva Sena leader has submitted a written complaint letter to Mumbai police demanding that an FIR be lodged against self-styled godman of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri for allegedly making controversial statements about 20th century saint Shirdi Sai Baba. 

The Yuva Sena leader, Rrahul Narain Kanal submitted a complaint to Mumbai’s Bandra Police on April 3. According to the complaint letter, which has been accessed by ANI, Kanal wrote, “I came across a video excerpt of a self-styled Baba prominently addressed as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar in which the said Baba in his typical fashion addresses a large assembly of his purported devotees and responds to queries from the audience.” 

“One of Shastri’s devotees queries him on the persona of Sai Baba’s worship being compared to other deities of Hindu religion. Astoundingly, Shastri responds to the question of his devotee in the manner most schemingly veiled with an ulterior motive and denigrates the honour, adorability and invocation of Sai Baba,” it added. 

Such derogatory remarks on the reverence of Sai Baba not only deserve condemnation but also warrant for criminal action under section 153-A and other offences of IPC as it is equivalent to spreading hatred and enmity within the community and sub sections, he wrote. 

The conduct of the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar in raising objections against Sai Baba and the devotee who sought response appears to be insensitive and appears to be deliberate in order to insult Sai Baba. This is evident in creating a communal rift within a peaceful society and comes under the ambit of hate speech. This should be thoroughly investigated in view of the guidelines of the Supreme Court to prevent hate speeches in public assemblies, he further wrote in the letter. 

Notably, Shastri had said, “Shankaracharya of our religion did not give Sai Baba the place of God. It is the religion of every Sanatani to obey Shankaracharya because he is the prime minister of our religion. Sai Baba can be a saint, can be a fakir but cannot be God.” 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssai baba god, sai baba, bageshwar dham, who is bageshwar dham sarkar
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,034FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com