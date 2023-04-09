Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a 20 km ‘jeep safari’ at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday, as part of programmes to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger.’ The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and partly in H.D.Kote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru District.

The Prime Minister also launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) on this occasion. He released the publication ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation’, a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves. The PM also also released a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world — Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen armed with a pair of binoculars and a camera with a big zoom lens. He was carrying a Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera fitted with a 600 mm telephoto lens from canon to view the forest and take its photographs.

PM Modi posted several photographs from the Tiger Reserve, showing him at various places in the reserve and interacting with workers there.

Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity. pic.twitter.com/X5B8KmiW9w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

PM Modi’s visit to the Tiger Reserve signifies that the central government is committed towards tiger conservation. This reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973.

Some more glimpses from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/uL7Aujsx9t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

The BJP stalwart also went to Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai National Park. He met Bomman and Bellie, stars of the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ there. The camp was formed in 1910 for elephants used by timber traders.

What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu. pic.twitter.com/Jt75AslRfF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Theppakadu elephant camp pic.twitter.com/vjlrYqbwtG — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

With the majestic elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/ctIoyuQYvd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

The working elephants, also known as kumkis now perform a variety of activities after the government acquired control of the forests. They are employed for both patrolling during the monsoon and providing rides to tourists. The prime minister also fed sugarcane sticks to the elephants.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds an elephant at Theppakadu elephant camp pic.twitter.com/5S8bhRU67T — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene its Central Election Committee meeting today for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for next month. The session will reportedly include members of the party’s Central Election Committee as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, along with party President J. P. Nadda, and general secretary B. L. Santhosh.

Earlier on Saturday, Amit Shah had a meeting to discuss and finalise the list of candidates for the elections at J. P. Nadda’s residence. Karnataka BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other leaders were also present there.

The central committee of the BJP in Karnataka has purportedly chosen three candidates for each assembly seat and would present them to the Central Election Committee. The central leadership of the party will review these names before finalising the candidates.

In a meeting on April 4 with the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh, state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya, Central Election Committee member Annamalai, former chief minister Yediyurappa, and his successor and current incumbent Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP’s core group in Karnataka created a shortlist of applicants.

In an earlier interview with reporters, the current CM stated that the BJP’s core committee meeting will include a discussion about the choice of candidates for assembly seats.

“Today, an important meeting is to be held under the guidance of BJP national president JP Nadda. During this meeting, a discussion over candidate selection for 224 assembly seats will be done. And tomorrow Parliamentary board of the party is also meeting,” he remarked.

With 104 seats won in the last assembly elections, the BJP was the dominant party by a wide margin over the Congress with 80 seats and the JD(S) secured 37 seats. The election is scheduled for May 10 of this year as informed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 13. The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly is set to end on May 24.

While the BJP has not yet announced its candidates for the elections, the Congress has already produced two lists of the same.