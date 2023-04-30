Sunday, April 30, 2023
Moradabad: Married Jamal pretended to be Sonu to entrap a Hindu woman, converted and married her, then gave triple talaq; case registered

An FIR has been filed against Jamal Khan for dowry harassment, rape, assault, and triple talaq under the Prohibition of Religion Act following the woman's complaint

Image via OpIndia Hindi
In the latest instance of love jihad, a Muslim man by the name of Jamal Khan lured a Hindu woman in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, by concealing his identity. He later converted her to Islam and married her. He then invoked the outlawed triple talaq after a few days, forcing her to leave the home. The victim also revealed that he had introduced himself as Sonu.

She further informed that the perpetrator started physically assaulting her after their marriage when she found out that he was already married to someone else. In response to her complaint, the Majhola police have filed an FIR and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The woman resides in the Khushalpur locality of Majhola. She asserted that the accused had become friends with her four years earlier by posing as a Hindu. She fell into his trap when he began calling and pretended to be in love. Subsequently, he proposed marriage to her, and she accepted.

However, just before the marriage, he revealed that he is actually a Muslim, and then he started pressing her to embrace Islam. According to her, she converted to Islam from Hinduism under his pressure, after which they got married.

But soon after the marriage, he started to demand dowry from her and started to torture her. She added that she gave birth to a daughter after which he demanded a car and five lakh rupees from her. Meanwhile, she learned that Jamal Khan has already been married for 18 years and has two children.

When she protested the shocking discovery, resulting in a fight between them and he physically abused her. On April 24, 2023,  he argued with her while intoxicated and eventually tossed her out of their home after pronouncing triple talaq. Afterwards, she lodged a complaint with the Majhola police station.

As per the in-charge of Majhola police station, an FIR has been filed against Jamal Khan for dowry harassment, rape, assault, and triple talaq under the Prohibition of Religion Act following the woman’s complaint. Further action will be taken on the basis of evidence.

