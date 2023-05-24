Wednesday, May 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: After allegedly getting into pre-poll agreement, winning based on Muslim consolidation, Congress dismisses...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka: After allegedly getting into pre-poll agreement, winning based on Muslim consolidation, Congress dismisses Maulana who demanded Dy CM post for Muslims

Saadi had at the time claimed that there was a pre-poll understanding that had been reached between him and the Congress party that he would canvass for Congress among the Muslim community. He had said that the Congress had assured him that the Deputy CM would be from the Muslim community.

OpIndia Staff
Waqf board chief nomination cancelled by Karnataka Government
Saadi alleged Muslim consolidation helped Congress win Karnataka elections and demanded Dy CM post for a Muslim. Congress govt cancelled his nomination. (Image: DH)
20

On May 22, the Congress-ruled Karnataka State Government issued an order to cancel the nomination of State Waqf Board Chairman Maulana NK Muhammad Shafi Saadi with immediate effect. The nomination of three other members named Mir Azhar Hussain, G Yakub and IAS Officer Zehara Nassem has been cancelled as well.

Shafi Saadi’s nomination cancelled by Congress-led Karnataka Government. Source: mediaoneonline

The order came at a time when Maulana Saadi was pushing the state government to elect a Muslim as Deputy CM. He had alleged that there was a pre-poll agreement between Congress and Muslims. Furthermore, Saadi said Congress won the Karnataka elections because of Muslim consolidation.

Saadi demanded high-profile ministries for Muslims including the Deputy CM post

A day after the Karnataka Assembly Election results were announced, Saadi demanded that a Muslim should get the post of deputy chief minister in Karnataka from the winning candidates of the community. They also demanded portfolios like Home, Revenue, Health and other departments for five Muslim MLAs. Karnataka State Waqf Board chief Shafi Saadi claimed 72 constituencies went into Congress’s hands only because of the Muslims. 15 Muslim candidates were fielded by Congress in the elections, out of which nine won.

While addressing the media, he said, “In about 72 constituencies, Congress won purely because of the Muslims. We, as a community, have given a lot to the Congress. Now it’s time we get something in return. We want a Muslim deputy chief minister and five ministers with good portfolios like Home, Revenue, and Education. It’s the responsibility of Congress to thank us for this. We held an emergency meeting in the Sunni Ulma board office to ensure all these are implemented.”

Saadi had at the time claimed that there was a pre-poll understanding that had been reached between him and the Congress party that he would canvass for Congress among the Muslim community. He had said that the Congress had assured him that the Deputy CM would be from the Muslim community. Interestingly, he had claimed that many Muslim candidates had left their constituencies, gone door to door and campaigned for Congress in other constituencies as well, focusing on the Muslim community voting for INC. He had also hinted that this was done in stealth.

It is also pertinent to note that SDPI, the political arm of banned terror outfit PFI, had extended full support to the Congress party for Karnataka elections. Earlier, they had planned to field 100 candidates, however, keeping in mind Muslim consolidation that Congress needed to win, they fielded only 15 candidates in the elections. All of them, except 1, had lost deposits leading to unbridled consolidation for Congress. They had also said that they would canvass extensively for the Muslim community to vote for Congress.

It would appear that after winning Karnataka through Muslim consolidation, if what Saad had claimed was true, Congress has summarily discarded him and clearly, backtracked on its alleged promises to its largest vote bank – the Muslim community.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hindu girl ends relationship with one Atiq Syed after watching The Kerala Story, girl’s family accuses the boy, who claims to have converted to...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Imran poses as Rahul, traps Hindu minor by creating a fake Instagram account, photos of the minor in a Hijab recovered from...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi addresses issue of Khalistanis, other extremists attacking Temples in Australia, PM Albanese assures strict action in future: Here is what happened

ANI -

TMC, AAP, CPI, CPIM to ‘boycott’ new Parliament building inauguration, Congress may be on the same path: Here is what the parties are saying

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan instigates violence against BJP and Congress politicians ahead of Panchayat elections this year: Watch what she said

OpIndia Staff -

As Congress makes a fuss about Modi inaugurating new parliament building, Hardeep Puri reminds them of the Gandhi family’s legacy

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal has become a hub of crude bomb-making, with the involvement of TMC goons: Read how children are paying the heaviest price

OpIndia Staff -

Another exit at NDTV: Sarah Jacob leaves the organisation after working there for 22 years

OpIndia Staff -

Three Bangladeshi women arrested from Maharashtra, had been staying illegally in Sangli for the past 3 years, fake Aadhaar cards seized

OpIndia Staff -

Attacks against dhaba owners to Juice cart vendors: multiple videos from the past month where migrants from UP, Bihar were attacked in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,730FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com