TMC MP Nusrat Jahan instigates violence against BJP and Congress politicians ahead of Panchayat elections this year: Watch what she said

On May 23, a video of Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) leader Nusrat Jahan went viral on social media in which she said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers will be beaten with bamboo sticks if they come to ask for votes in Basirhat. Her instigating statement ahead of the West Bengal panchayat polls has sparked a controversy. In her speech, Nusrat Jahan essentially instigated violence against workers and politicians of the BJP and Congress.

Nusrat was addressing a public meeting in her constituency Basirhat. During her address, she said, “In 2021, they said ‘is bar 200 par’ but they failed and their boat capsized. No matter how big the boats are, all capsize in the tide of Mamata Banerjee. They are planning a bigger conspiracy this time. They have stopped people’s money. They have stopped funds for the 100 days of work (MGNREGA) to the State. It is a conspiracy to stop Mamata Banerjee’s work for the people. “

Claiming people would beat BJP and Congress workers with sticks, she said, “They do not give anything to Bengal. Why will the people of Bengal vote for you? What have you done for the people of Bengal? You will not get a single vote. Whoever comes here during panchayat elections, be it BJP or Congress, will be beaten with bamboo sticks by the people of Basirhat.”

The panchayat elections in West Bengal are likely to be held by the middle of this year.

Sharp reaction from BJP

After the video of the speech by Nusrat Jahan went viral, there were sharp reactions from BJP leaders at the instigation of violence.

“Nusrat Jahan, TMC MP from Basirhat, in a desperate attempt to whip up frenzy, asks people in her constituency to beat up BJP and Congress workers with bamboo sticks and batons, when they come seeking votes in the panchayat elections! This politics of violence and intimidation in West Bengal is Mamata Banerjee’s abiding legacy. Elections in Bengal, local body elections in particular, are a sham”, tweeted Amit Malviya, the co-incharge of BJP for West Bengal.

Calling her a part-time politician, the official handle of BJP Bengal said in a tweet, “Part-time politician Nusrat Jahan, who is hardly found in her constituency & never helped people when in need, suddenly finds a way to garner attention. She asks people to beat BJP with bamboo! This is normal in Mamata’s Democracy. Bengal will soon teach them a lesson!”

In a statement, BJP’s West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar said, “Beat up BJP workers with bamboo sticks & batons when they come to seek your votes-TMC MP. Nusrat, Our Karyakartas are fighting TMC goons having bombs & guns. We neither fear this, nor bamboo sticks.” Majumdar added that such remarks make the party’s resolve that Bengal must oust TMC stronger.

West Bengal BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal said, “These kinds of elements in our society are not very social. Even if you check her background… her marital status is still not clear. Violence is in their nature that has been proved. She has no time to attend to the constituency. Rather she is busy with two or three marriages. That is also undeclared.”

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

In May 2021, soon after the West Bengal Assembly Election results were announced, the workers of the winning party TMC unleashed a series of horrifying attacks on BJP workers across the state. Party workers and supporters were killed and raped to the point many BJP supporters left the state to save themselves. CBI is investigating the post-poll violence. Detailed coverage of violence in West Bengal can be seen here.