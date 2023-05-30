FIR against Children’s Home by MP police: Hindu kids forced to chant Christian prayers on Hindu festivals despite objection, were denied medicines, reveals NCPCR

On May 29, an FIR was registered by Madhya Pradesh Police against a Children’s Home and others over a complaint filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) under the Juvenile Justice Act and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act. The FIR has been registered at Madhav Nagar Police Station.

देर रात तक पुलिस थाने में बैठ कर बाल गृह संचालक जेरल्ड अलमेडा व अन्य आरोपियों के विरुद्ध किशोर न्याय अधिनियम व मध्यप्रदेश धर्म स्वातंत्र्य अधिनियम के अंतर्गत मुक़दमा दर्ज करवाया,गड़बड़ियों में सम्मिलित सरकारी कर्मचारियों के नाम भी FIR में सम्मिलित किए गए हैं। https://t.co/d8w5AeAWJS pic.twitter.com/ydWsVipF0h — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) May 29, 2023

As per reports, the matter came to light in the Jhinjhari area of district Katni in Madhya Pradesh after children complained that they were forced to recite Christian prayers at school. The Hindu children, who belonged to SC/ST community were allegedly pressurised by the school administration to offer Christian prayers. Based on their complaint, NCPCR swung into action and called for an investigation. It has been revealed that some officers were allegedly involved in the matter and they leaked the information of NCPCR’s visit to the institute. NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said in a tweet that action will be taken against such officers.

On May 29, Kanoongo himself reached Katni to take stock of the situation. He said in a statement that the children were being forced to offer Christian prayers despite their objection to it. They were not being given medicines and kept away from sports activities. Furthermore, the children were forced to offer Christian prayers at Hindu festivals like Diwali. He added it was a clear case of forced conversion thus an FIR has been filed against the institute. Kanoongo said it was found that the NGO was also receiving foreign funding. Kanoongo added that the NGO officials allegedly altered the documents of the children as well.

The Special Juvenile Police Department has recorded the statements of the children. We will now file a case at Madhavnagar police station. The role of an officer of the District Child Protection Unit is also suspicious in this matter. The activities of the Child Welfare Committee… — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 29, 2023

NCPCR chief told news agency ANI that the Special Juvenile Police Department has recorded the statements of the children. “The role of an officer of the District Child Protection Unit is also suspicious in this matter. The activities of the Child Welfare Committee have also been found suspicious, and we will conduct an inquiry into that. Today, we have received statements from four children and one adult,” he said.