‘The Kerala Story’ producer gets note threatening to bomb a theatre screening movie in Mauritius, increases security: Details

OpIndia Staff
'The Kerala Story' producer gets ISIS threat note to bomb theater screening movie in Mauritius
Vipul Shah (L)- The producer of 'The Kerala Story'
Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s recently released hit “The Kerala Story” has been attracting admiration and interest from all over the world. Although the movie set a number of records and has won over the public, its plot has drawn criticism from some, especially from the leftist Islamist cabal. 

Vipul Amrutal recently increased the security after he received a threatening note claiming to bomb a theatre screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Mauritius. A threat to plant explosives at the cinema in response to the showing of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ was conveyed to him by a Mauritius-based theatre chain in an attachment marked ‘MCine.’ It is being reported that the threatening note was sent by suspected supporters of ISIS.

“Sir / Madam: Mcine will be destroyed tomorrow as we are planting some bombs in your bloody cinema, you want to see the cinema, ok tomorrow you will see a very good cinema. Mark our words, Tomorrow Friday. Planting Bombs for The Kerala Story in Mcine,” the note read.

Since its theatrical release, ‘The Kerala Story’ has occupied centre stage. While effectively touching viewers’ emotions, the movie is also making good revenue and establishing a reputation for itself internationally. ‘The Kerala Story’ has earned more than 200 crores at the Indian box office, yet it is still playing to audiences all throughout the nation.

The multilingual project, featuring Adah Sharma and written and directed by Sudipto Sen, has garnered a lot of attention since the makers released its trailer. Liberals and the opposition particularly the Left and the Congress have labeled it as a propaganda piece and demanded a ban on its screening.

The movie revolves around Shalini Unnikrishnan, played by Adah Sharma, an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friend and gets converted to Islam and marries a Muslim man. The lead actress soon realizes that she has been trapped in a huge terrorist web after she is raped, separated from her only child, and then forced to serve as a sex slave.

