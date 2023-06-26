Recently, posters in support of the proscribed terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) were found glued to some houses in the Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra. Reportedly, these posters had ‘786’ and ‘PFI Zindabad’ inscribed in green ink on them in English. The Police initiated a probe as soon as they got information about the same. Subsequently, they confiscated these controversial posters. The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday night, June 24.

A day later, on Sunday, June 25, the Police stated that they have started an investigation into the matter and had registered a case against unknown individuals for pasting these posters in support of a banned terror outfit.

Police officials informed that apart from pasting posters, there are also allegations that firecrackers were also found stuck to some houses.

According to media reports, the case pertains to the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai. In the morning hours of June 24, one man found something written on his house wall. On closer look, he found a poster stuck there. Slogans – ‘786’ and ‘PFI Zindabad’ were written in green ink on this poster and it was written in English. Within no time, there were reports of firecrackers and Agarbatti (incense sticks) stuck outside two other houses within the vicinity.

When the locals communicated this to the police, the police immediately reached the spot and confiscated the firecrackers and posters.

An FIR has been filed against unknown persons under IPC section 153A. The police are currently examining additional evidence, including CCTV footage from the location. The identity of the accused is yet to be determined. These posters are going viral on social media platforms.

Banned terror outfit Popular Front of India

In September 2022, the Government of India banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and all the individuals associated with it for 5 years. There were credible reports that they were allegedly involved in rioting that happened in various parts of the country, particularly at Hindu festival Hanuman Jayanti and others. The Delhi Police in its charge sheet had also claimed to have found PFI’s link in the Delhi riots in 2020.

Further, this organisation and its office bearers are accused of hatching a conspiracy to make India an Islamic country by the year 2047, including taking funding and other support from abroad. Additionally, it was also alleged that many members of PFI were said to be influenced by the ideology of ISIS.