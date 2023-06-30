Friday, June 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Gulfaam kills Dalit shopkeeper after a dispute over Rs 10 in Mainpuri, arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Gulfaam kills Dalit shopkeeper after a dispute over Rs 10 in Mainpuri, arrested

Gulfaam had bought petrol from Maheshchand Jatav just a few days prior to the incident. Accused Gulfaam noticed a Rs 10 discrepancy in the transaction after leaving the shop, according to the police.

OpIndia Staff
Mainpuri: Gulfam shoots Dalit shopkeeper dead after an argument over Rs 10
Dalit shopkeeper killed by one Gulfaam over dispute of Rs 10 (Image via AmarUjala)
11

In the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit shopkeeper was killed by a person over a dispute of a mere Rs 10 on 12th June. The victim has been identified as Maheshchand Jatav, a resident of Faizpur village in the Ghiror police station area. 

The deceased victim was sleeping outside his makeshift shop when accused Gulfaam alias Gulla Banjara shot a bullet in his head. Following the incident, multiple police teams were deployed to nab the absconding accused. On Tuesday, June 27, the accused was arrested by the police.

According to Additional Police Superintendent Rajesh Kumar, Gulfaam said during questioning that the deceased Dalit victim used to sell petrol along with other items at his shop. Gulfaam had bought petrol from Maheshchand Jatav just a few days prior to the incident. Accused Gulfaam noticed a Rs 10 discrepancy in the transaction after leaving the shop, according to the police.

Gulfaam then asked Maheshchand to adjust the balance amount, which he declined, resulting in an argument between them. After questioning the accused, police said Maheshchand made threats to Gulfaam.

Following this, accused Gulfaam decided to exact revenge over this minor dispute and shot the victim dead on the night of June 12 while he slept on a cot outside his makeshift shop. According to the police, the accused has been arrested and further necessary action is being taken in the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP. crime, violence UP
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Fact Check: Viral video claiming ‘Bangalore Muslims boycotting Hindus’ is from 2019 in Rajasthan’s Barmer

OpIndia Staff -

“Would have hanged Kanhaiyalal’s murderers by now”: Home Minister Amit Shah targets Ashok Gehlot govt over law & order collapse in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad connection of the ISKP module unearthed, Gujarat ATS detains woman named Khadija and interrogates other suspects

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Parvez beaten to death at his girlfriend’s house by her family and neighbour on Eid al-Adha in Ghaziabad, three arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Media gives casteist spin to an argument over cutting off a tree, tries to pit Dalits vs upper castes: Here’s the truth

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Somnath and Ambaji Temple Trusts deposit 200 kg of gold under GMS, raise crores for charitable work: What is the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS)

OpIndia Staff -

Manipur: CM Biren Singh announces he is not resigning after thousands of women blocked him from going to Raj Bhawan & tore resignation letter

OpIndia Staff -

Russian President Putin hails PM Modi’s Make In India initiative, tells Russia should follow similar ideas

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court stops same-day mentioning of fresh cases, issues new rules for prior verification of mentions, announces weekly schedule

OpIndia Staff -

Women who applied for jobs at private office of Bill Gates were asked sexually explicit questions including porn habits, extramarital affairs: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
640,718FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com