In the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit shopkeeper was killed by a person over a dispute of a mere Rs 10 on 12th June. The victim has been identified as Maheshchand Jatav, a resident of Faizpur village in the Ghiror police station area.

The deceased victim was sleeping outside his makeshift shop when accused Gulfaam alias Gulla Banjara shot a bullet in his head. Following the incident, multiple police teams were deployed to nab the absconding accused. On Tuesday, June 27, the accused was arrested by the police.

According to Additional Police Superintendent Rajesh Kumar, Gulfaam said during questioning that the deceased Dalit victim used to sell petrol along with other items at his shop. Gulfaam had bought petrol from Maheshchand Jatav just a few days prior to the incident. Accused Gulfaam noticed a Rs 10 discrepancy in the transaction after leaving the shop, according to the police.

Gulfaam then asked Maheshchand to adjust the balance amount, which he declined, resulting in an argument between them. After questioning the accused, police said Maheshchand made threats to Gulfaam.

Following this, accused Gulfaam decided to exact revenge over this minor dispute and shot the victim dead on the night of June 12 while he slept on a cot outside his makeshift shop. According to the police, the accused has been arrested and further necessary action is being taken in the matter.