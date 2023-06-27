In the afternoon hours of June 27, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital. Reportedly, the Bengal CM suffered injuries when her chopper had to make an Emergency landing because of bad weather.

The officials said, “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri in the northern part of the state due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon.”

According to reports, CM Banerjee sustained injuries to her waist and legs when she tried to deboard the chopper at the air base. Subsequently, she flew back to Kolkata via a flight from Bagdogra Airport. After reaching the city, she was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital where an MRI was conducted on her, as informed by the officials.

A doctor told PTI, “The injuries do not appear to be serious. We are waiting for the MRI report.” He added that several specialist doctors have examined the chief minister.

However, the officials stated that the decision on whether she will require hospitalisation or not will only be taken after analysing the reports.

SSKM Director gave a detailed update about CM’s health condition

Later in the evening, the SSKM Director Dr. Manimoy Bandyopadhyay updated the media about the health condition of CM Banerjee.

He said, “CM has suffered some injuries due to a sudden emergency landing. She is being examined at SSKM for the medical management of her condition. Senior doctors are attending to the CM and investigations, including MRI, have been done. This revealed ligament injury in the left knee joint with marks of ligament injury in the left hip joint. Respective treatment of the injuries has already started. She was advised to get admitted but she said that she will continue treatment at home.”

Media reports claim that Governor CV Ananda Bose rang West Bengal CM and enquired about her health status.

Earlier, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing when the helicopter encountered strong turbulence in bad weather while heading towards Bagdogra airport. As the helicopter was shaking noticeably, the pilot took the decision of an emergency landing.

The Trinamool Congress Supremo Banerjee then decided to travel by road and reached the airport to take a flight back to the city.

The incident happened when Bengal CM Banerjee was returning to Kolkata after campaigning for two days in the Northern districts of the state. She has been aggressively campaigning for her party for the upcoming panchayat elections which are scheduled to take place on July 8.