Sunday, July 9, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKhalistanis, threatening Indian diplomats, gather outside Indian consulates in UK, Canada, and Australia: Details
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Khalistanis, threatening Indian diplomats, gather outside Indian consulates in UK, Canada, and Australia: Details

The Khalistanis were challenged by Indian patriots in Toronto, who greeted them with Indian flags and slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

OpIndia Staff
Khalistanis carry out demonstrations outside Indian consulates in UK, Canada and Australia: Details
Khalistanis protest in Toronto, image via Twitter/ ANI
4

On Saturday (July 8), pro-khalistani elements gathered outside the Indian High Commission building in London in the United Kingdom to protest against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

As per reports, about 40-50 of them demonstrated outside the Indian High Commission with flags and banners between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on Saturday. They also carried posters which incited violence against Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and the Consul General of India in Birmingham, Dr Shashank Vikram.

The development came days after posters surfaced on social media wherein Khalistanis were seen threatening Indian diplomats. After India demanded protection for its diplomats, security was increased in the area to avert any untoward incident. According to journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, the Khalistani event was a ‘major flop’ and only a handful of people participated in the protests.

Similar protests were carried out by Khalistanis outside the Indian consulate in Melbourne on Saturday (July 8). They also threatened the High Commissioner of India in Australia, Manpreet Vohra, and the Consulate General of India in Melbourne, Dr Sushil Kumar.

These extremists also floated posters reading ‘Kill India’ and ‘Faces of Shaheed Nijjar’s killers in Australia’. They also assaulted journalist Jai Bhardwaj of The Australia Today while he was covering the Khalistani demonstration.

Bhardwaj had to call the police, who have now initiated a probe into the case. “Indian Authorities are taking this very seriously and are in touch with relevant Australian officials,” an Indian official told the news outfit about the Khalistani rally outside the Indian consulate building in Melbourne.

“We all should condemn this terror, Melbourne is the third best city to live in, and here the democratic values and harmony of the community are being destroyed by few,” the official added.

On Saturday (July 8), hundreds of Khalistanis gathered outside the Indian consulate building in Toronto and accused the Indian government of killing terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Earlier, they had announced to surround the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.

The Khalistanis were challenged by Indian patriots in Toronto, who greeted them with Indian flags and slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai.’ In the meantime, a poster targeting India’s high commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, also surfaced outside a Hindu temple in Greater Toronto Area.

Khalistanis also incited violence against Apoorva Srivastava, the consul general of India in Toronto, and Manish, the consul general of India in Vancouver.

“They have a poster here calling to kill Indian diplomats. We are concerned because these groups have committed terrorist acts in the past, and politicians are not taking action,” a patriot Indian in Canada told AFP. Opindia had earlier reported how the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton was defaced with anti-India posters.

Meanwhile, security was tightened outside the Indian embassy in Washington, DC, on Saturday (July 8). It must be mentioned that Khalistanis carried out an arson attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco city of United States, on July 2, 2023.

As per reports, the extremists set the building on fire between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Sunday. However, the damage was limited, and the staffers escaped unharmed. The fire was quickly doused by the San Francisco fire department.

The local, State and federal authorities were also notified about the incident. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKhalistan rally in Canada, Khalistanis Australia, Khalistan rally in London
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

BBC presenter accused of paying over £ 35,000 to a teen for sexually explicit images – Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
The family complained to the BBC on 19th May, and an investigation by the corporation was launched headed by a cyber-crime expert. However, the presenter stayed on air and was allegedly sending money until the family approached The Sun.
Cricket

Won’t travel to India for World Cup if they don’t come here for Asia Cup: Pakistan Sports Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Government of Pakistan has established a high-profile committee led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to deliberate on the country's involvement in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Gujarat ATS arrests one electric worker of BSF for leaking information to Pakistan’s ISI, officers say that he was honey-trapped

New look of Vande Bharat Express train revealed, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says its Saffron colour is inspired by the tricolour

Violence in WB Panchayat polls: State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar writes to Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and restore democracy

Congress means Loot Ki Dukaan and Jhooth Ka Bazar: PM Modi in Bikaner takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s Mohabbat Ki Dukaan campaign

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
642,531FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com