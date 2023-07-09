Khalistanis, threatening Indian diplomats, gather outside Indian consulates in UK, Canada, and Australia: Details

On Saturday (July 8), pro-khalistani elements gathered outside the Indian High Commission building in London in the United Kingdom to protest against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

As per reports, about 40-50 of them demonstrated outside the Indian High Commission with flags and banners between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on Saturday. They also carried posters which incited violence against Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and the Consul General of India in Birmingham, Dr Shashank Vikram.

The development came days after posters surfaced on social media wherein Khalistanis were seen threatening Indian diplomats. After India demanded protection for its diplomats, security was increased in the area to avert any untoward incident. According to journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, the Khalistani event was a ‘major flop’ and only a handful of people participated in the protests.

Khalistan propaganda event flops in London outside the Indian High Commission. Around 30 radicals turned up. Khalistani designated terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma led the flop protest. Australia and UK events of Khalistan end in a flop. Now USA and Canada.pic.twitter.com/SXflD46aSR — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 8, 2023

Similar protests were carried out by Khalistanis outside the Indian consulate in Melbourne on Saturday (July 8). They also threatened the High Commissioner of India in Australia, Manpreet Vohra, and the Consulate General of India in Melbourne, Dr Sushil Kumar.

These extremists also floated posters reading ‘Kill India’ and ‘Faces of Shaheed Nijjar’s killers in Australia’. They also assaulted journalist Jai Bhardwaj of The Australia Today while he was covering the Khalistani demonstration.

Bhardwaj had to call the police, who have now initiated a probe into the case. “Indian Authorities are taking this very seriously and are in touch with relevant Australian officials,” an Indian official told the news outfit about the Khalistani rally outside the Indian consulate building in Melbourne.

“We all should condemn this terror, Melbourne is the third best city to live in, and here the democratic values and harmony of the community are being destroyed by few,” the official added.

On Saturday (July 8), hundreds of Khalistanis gathered outside the Indian consulate building in Toronto and accused the Indian government of killing terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Earlier, they had announced to surround the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.

The Khalistanis were challenged by Indian patriots in Toronto, who greeted them with Indian flags and slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai.’ In the meantime, a poster targeting India’s high commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, also surfaced outside a Hindu temple in Greater Toronto Area.

Khalistanis also incited violence against Apoorva Srivastava, the consul general of India in Toronto, and Manish, the consul general of India in Vancouver.

Members of the Indian community with national flags countered the Khalistani protesters outside the Indian consulate in Toronto pic.twitter.com/IF5LUisVME — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

“They have a poster here calling to kill Indian diplomats. We are concerned because these groups have committed terrorist acts in the past, and politicians are not taking action,” a patriot Indian in Canada told AFP. Opindia had earlier reported how the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton was defaced with anti-India posters.

Meanwhile, security was tightened outside the Indian embassy in Washington, DC, on Saturday (July 8). It must be mentioned that Khalistanis carried out an arson attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco city of United States, on July 2, 2023.

ARSON ATTEMPT AT SF INDIAN CONSULATE: #DiyaTV has verified with @CGISFO @NagenTV that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no… pic.twitter.com/bHXNPmqSVm — Diya TV – 24/7 * Free * Local (@DiyaTV) July 3, 2023

As per reports, the extremists set the building on fire between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Sunday. However, the damage was limited, and the staffers escaped unharmed. The fire was quickly doused by the San Francisco fire department.

The local, State and federal authorities were also notified about the incident. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.