On Friday (June 30), the government of Maldives denounced the country’s Opposition for carrying out anti-India demonstrations and mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, it said, “Such dishonourable acts by the opposition regarding one of Maldives’ key bilateral partners and its leadership during Eid Al- Adha festivities, a time of peace joy and harmony, does not only provoke hatred, but also promote hostility with the objective of tarnishing the country’s long-standing cordial ties with India.”

The Maldivian government added, “The strong bilateral relationship between the Maldives and India is based on shared historical and cultural ties, matched by dynamic people to people contact. India has always been the Maldives’ closest ally and trusted neighbour, extending constant and consistent support to the people of Maldives on all fronts.”

Statement by the Government of Maldives Condemning the Opposition's misuse of Eid-Al-Adha festivities to provoke hatred using "India Out" slogan



It highlighted the long-standing ties between both nations and hailed PM Modi’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and expressed its commitment to ‘India First’ policy.

“The Government of Maldives urges all parties to act responsibly and refrain from such disrespectful acts and spreading false information that undermines the country’s relations with its neighbours and the international community,” it concluded.

The development came a day after the Opposition carried out an anti-India demonstration in the country and raised the contentious ‘India out’ slogans. On Thursday (June 29), a march was conducted in Maldives wherein protestors were seen wearing masks of PM Modi, alongside a garland of slippers.

The Background of the ‘India Out’ controversy

The so-called ‘India Out’ campaign began in 2020 as on-ground protests, which later shifted to social media as a ‘hashtag campaign’. Besides the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), one of the frontrunners of this anti-India campaign has been a news outlet by the name of Dhiyares.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Dhiyares co-founder Shifxan Ahmed alleged, “We are just protesting military presence in the country. We are not calling for a violent clash against India or Indians in the Maldives.”

According to one research analyst, Dr Gulbin Sultana, the ‘India out’ campaign is led by former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom. Sultana added that it is not a civil society movement anymore but rather a political movement.

Owing to the anti-India sentiments fuelled by the divisive campaign, Indian teachers had been at the receiving end of harassment from protestors. ‘India Out’ campaigners had targeted 2 Indian teachers on two different islands under the garb of protests. They were asked to leave the country.

The cases were confirmed by the Education Ministry of Maldives. The island nation is of strategic importance for both India and China, with the Communist regime trying to exert its influence in the Indian Ocean. To counter this, India has invested large sums of money in the Maldives and has now become of the largest investors in the country.