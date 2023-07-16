On Saturday, July 15, a woman in the Alwar district of Rajasthan filed a case at Sadar police station alleging that a Muslim man lured her into marrying him by posing as a Hindu. The complainant alleged that Junaid Khan, a resident of Kakrali village pretended to be Rohit, got married to her and raped her for over a year.

In her complaint, the 24-year-old Hindu woman who works at a beauty parlour stated that she met Junaid Khan in February last year at a marriage function. She added that Junaid introduced himself as Rohit Pradhan and the two soon started chatting over Instagram.

The complainant alleged that accused Junaid often asked for money from her saying that the financial condition of his family is not good. He took a total of Rs 8 lakh from her often in cash or through online payments.

Moreover, the victim alleged that when she went to Alwar on April 11, 2022, the accused Junaid intoxicated her at a hotel and raped her. She alleged that Junaid Khan also took obscene pictures and videos of the same. He used the pictures and video to blackmail her and rape her multiple times.

On 3rd July this year, the woman alleged that when she went to Jodhpur for some work, Junaid alias Rohit arrived there as well and blackmailed he using her objectionable pictures and videos. The accused allegedly raped the victim again. Later on, when she talked about getting married, Junaid took her to a rented accommodation in Alwar and on July 12 raped her again.

In the meantime, Junaid posing as Rohit married the Hindu woman. She showed a photo as evidence, which shows the man applying vermilion on her forehead, the Hindu custom of marriage. She also used to talk to his family. But despite the marriage, he didn’t keep her with him. But he used to meet her at various places and have forcefully physical relations with her despite her objections.

The woman said that accused Junaid Khan’s mother often used to ask her for money giving some or the other excuse.

The complainant woman said that when she went to Kakrali village, she came to know that the person she knew as Rohit Pradhan is actually Junaid Khan. Moreover, she learnt that the accused Junaid Khan is already married to another woman. Upon learning the truth, the victim returned to Alwar.

According to the complaint, on July 13th, accused Junaid Khan barged into the victim’s house at around 8 pm with a knife. He threatened to kill her if she talked about marriage or asked for the money she gave to him. Junaid also threatened to circulate the victim’s obscene photos and videos on social platforms.

Meanwhile, Thana SHO Tarachand Sharma said that a complaint in the matter has been received. A woman has alleged that a man befriended by faking his identity and raped her. Police are investigating the matter and the search is on to arrest accused Junaid Khan.