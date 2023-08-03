Hindus were attacked from all sides by radical Muslims in Nuh on July 31, 2023, during the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra. From the road to the hospital and even at the Shiva temple, bullets were fired at the people who had gathered there. The names of AAP and Congress leaders like Javed Ahmed, Mamman Khan and Aftab are appearing as the ones allegedly responsible for instigating people for these attacks.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that when some people of the Hindu community were protesting on the same day in the evening against the Nuh violence in Sohna, adjacent to Gurugram, they were fired upon. Three Hindu youths have been shot in the firing, and are being treated. Those who were shot for protesting against the Nuh violence are Virender Gujjar, Munesh Gujjar and one of their accomplices. The names of those who opened fire are Hakam, Wasim, Akram, Yasin and their accomplices.

The person injured in the violence. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

The caretakers of victims who are in the hospital said that when the Hindus in Sohna, around 40 km from Nuh, learnt about the attack on the Hindus participating in the Yatra, they started a protest at the Ambedkar Chowk to pressurise the administration to take action. They were demanding that more police force should be sent to top the Muslim mob in Nuh. But instead, they were attacked by a Muslim mobin their area.

It is notable that in the Ambedkar Chowk area in Sohna, while Hindus live on one side, Muslims dominate the other side. Sometime after the protests started, stone pelting started from the houses of Muslims in the area. After some time shots were fired, and three Hindus were stuck by bullets on their legs, injuring them. A video of this incident had already become viral on social media. The injured persons are still in hospital for treatment.

The neighbour of the victims told OpIndia, “Some traders and elderly people from our Sohna town were protesting. During this time, stones were thrown from the roofs, bullets were also fired. After this, there was a stampede. All this has been done by Javed Ahmed, Mamman Khan and Aftab.”

The neighbour, while naming the local goon Hakam, said, “The first stone came from Hakam’s house. Hakam, Wasim, Akram etc. along with 20-25 others were throwing stones and shouting Allah-hu-Akbar. Hakim indulges in local politics and bullying. Cases are already going on on this goon.”

The injured are being treated in the hospital. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

The neighbour of the victims said, “The place where we were protesting is the border area. From there, on one side is the Muslim-majority area of Mewat and on the other side there are Hindus. This is the ambedkar chowk area of Sohna. It was here that bullets were fired from Hakam’s house. The bullets hit the legs of our youths.”

The victims have been admitted to Artemis Hospital and are being treated there, a neighbour said. Doctors said the boys were out of danger. Talking about the financial condition of the victims, the neighbour said that their families are very poor and their father works as a farm labourer.

The victims claimed that after all the violence on 31 July, the police picked up Hindu boys only. The police did not take action against any of the accused, they said. The victims, however, said that the Hindu boys were let off by the police after questioning.

The families of the victims told OpIndia that they want help from the government in the treatment of the injured.

The Hindus in the area also told OpIndia that several AAP members were in the mob that attacked that. It is notable that AAP leader Javed Ahmed, named as prime accused in the murder of Pradeep Kumar during Nuh violence, also lives in the area.