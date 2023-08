As many as nine soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh, defence officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm. “The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh,” they added.

Further information is awaited.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)