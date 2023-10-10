Since Israel declared war following the Hamas terrorist attacks and ground invasion, the majority of the Arab world has rallied in support of Palestine. These countries have a long history of supporting the “Palestinian” cause. However, their support doesn’t stem from the perceived notion of religious fraternity and common brotherhood, colloquially referred to as the concept of Ummah instead it is driven by the hatred for dehumanised non-believers, pejoratively called ‘Kafirs’ (infidels) and shared theological believe of a common enemy.

Conspicuously, the responses of the Arab world vis-a-vis alleged atrocities on Muslims by non-believers as against that of Muslims on Muslims underscores the exploitative and preposterous concept called “convenience of victimhood” to serve the end goal of justifying the ‘annihilation’ of non-believers.

Here are some antecedents revealing how support for Palestine or Muslims being ‘persecuted’ around the world serves as just a tool to usher in Dar-ul-Islam and make the world ridden from infidelity.

Arab world’s support for Palestine is to fight the ‘Zionist’ country, not for Muslim citizens of Palestine

Israel-Palestine neighbours Syria, Egypt, and Jordan among others have fought wars citing the cause of Palestinians, however, they all share a dark history of persecuting Palestinians on their soil or mercilessly committing crimes against the population, which they allege Israel commits against Palestinian Muslims.

Evidently, on 17th September 1970, Jordan carried out a massacre of thousands of Palestinians which is notorious as ‘Black September’ for Palestinians. Fifty years ago,

King Hussein ordered the Jordanian Army to massacre militants in the refugee camps situated around Amman. Following the royal orders, the Jordanian army launched a brutal crackdown in a bid to retake control of territory occupied by the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) in Jordan.

According to the 2015 census data, there are around 634,000 Palestinians in Jordan out of the total population of 9.5 million. However, Human Rights organisations claim that half of the Jordan population is Palestinian. The ruling Hashemite dynasty of Jordan fears the large population of Palestinians in the country has the power to destabilise the empire.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has a deep interest in supporting the Palestinian cause which increased, especially after India started strengthening its relationship with Israel in the 1990s. However, Pakistani leaders have avoided discussing this chapter in Palestinian history: the events of Black September in Jordan in 1970.

Notably, Pakistan played a major hand in exterminating Palestinian ‘terrorists’ hiding in refugee camps. Jordan had sought the assistance of Pakistan to train its newly equipped army. As a result, the critical training for the Jordanian army was provided by Pakistan.

Another neighbor, Syria which earlier used to mollycoddle Hamas, it acted against Palestinians when they exploited and aggravated civil war in Syria, the nation which was hosting them.

Apparently, Syria used to host Hamas leadership, but it had a fallout with Syrian authorities after the Palestinian refugees participated in the 2011 uprising that preceded the Syrian Civil War. However, normal Gazans or Palestinians didn’t share the same fate as their top brass for participating in the Syrian Civil War. While the Hamas leadership was just shunned from the country, ordinary Palestinians (despite hailing from the Muslim faith) were brutally hacked to death.

According to private data gathered by the Action Group for Palestinians of Syria (AGPS), they documented the death of at least 4,013 Palestinians as a result of the war in Syria. The victims included 614 refugees who had died of torture inside Syrian regime prisons and detention centres and 205 who had died due to lack of medical care and the tight siege imposed by the Syrian regime army on the Yarmouk camp in Damascus, the AGPS had revealed.

Israeli politician Golda Meir once famously said, “We will have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us”. The same does not just apply to Islamic countries, it also applies to Hamas (Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya) which uses the civilian population of Gazans to materialize their hatred for Jews.

Notably, Hamas has been using civilian sites like hospitals, religious sites, or educational institutions to launch rocket or missile attacks and exploit civilians as cannon fodder. The Israeli Defence Forces demonstrated an example of a religious site that was hit by the Israeli Air Force as it was used by Hamas to launch a terror attack on Israel.

Israeli civilians are not Hamas’ only victim.

Hamas intentionally positions itself deep among Gaza's population.



For example…this terrorist site that the Israel Air Force targeted, located next to a mosque and just a football field away from a school. pic.twitter.com/ROs3iMdnLz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 9, 2023

Egyptian blockade on Palestinian refugees and Palestinian terrorism on Egyptian border forces

The Rafah Border Crossing, also known as the Rafah Crossing Point, serves as the sole crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. It is located on the Gaza–Egypt border, which was recognised by the 1979 Egypt–Israel peace treaty. However, Egypt has a long history of prohibiting Gazan refugees from entering its territory to avoid its negative security implications. Cairo which has suffered the brunt of Islamic State (IS) or Daesh, has feared infiltration of Hamas terrorists in the guise of Palestinians, particularly Gazan refugees.



(Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, Image Source – BBC)

(Rafah border crossing closed for Gazan refugees)

Even today, soon after the Hamas terrorists imposed an unprovoked war on Israel, Egyptian security closed this sole border crossing for Gazans. The reports of it were confirmed by the Israeli officials who had earlier asked the Gazans to cross over to Egypt in the wake of its retaliatory strikes on Hamas terror sites. However, later they had to clarify that the Rafah crossing was open yesterday, but now it is closed.

BREAKING: Egypt has closed the Rafah crossing with Gaza's southern border — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 10, 2023

The Rafah border crossing has remained predominantly closed since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in June 2007. Even when Egypt makes some concessions, it only allows those who require medical treatment or have foreign residency permits to cross the borders, a move targeted toward Hamas terrorists.

Do you know why #Egypt doesn't open the #Rafah border crossing with #Gaza to let 2.3 million Palestinians living there flee? This is because 8 out of every 10 Palestinian men living in #Gaza are terrorists or terrorism supporters! For years, Egypt has suffered from #ISIL/#Daesh,… pic.twitter.com/zD0C89d7pA — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) October 9, 2023

Strikingly, the Egyptian fear revolving around the entry of Hamas terrorists in the guise of Gazan refugees stems from the fact that Hamas has in the past targeted the Rafah border and Egyptian border personnel including blowing it up with explosives.

One such incident was reported on 23 January 2008, when Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip set off an explosion near the Rafah border crossing, destroying part of the 2003 wall.

Meanwhile, Israel had already sealed its border crossings with the Palestinian enclave, allowing in only humanitarian aid and basic supplies which have been cut post the 7th October Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli citizens.

Earlier, Hamas used to amass funds to the tune of $12 million per month from taxes on Egyptian goods imported or smuggled into Gaza through tunnels. Notably, Gaza shares a 12 km long border with Egypt on its south and Rafah is the sole border crossing. However, in 2013, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi assumed power. Since then, Cairo has ended Hamas’s operation as it asserts that Hamas is an extension of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is again a dreaded and designated terrorist organisation.

Afterward, the Egyptian military closed down the majority of tunnels that were crossing into its territory. This action took place during their campaign against a faction affiliated with the self-declared Islamic State on their side of the border, within the Sinai Peninsula.

Islamic nations decline to harbor Muslim refugees from war between co-religionists

Recently, Jordan implemented a policy that can’t be further from the concept of “Common brotherhood” or the antithesis of catering to the Ummah brotherhood.

Evidently, Jordan which was perceived as a host accepting millions of Palestinian, Iraqi, and Syrian refugees on the lines of the Universal Muslim Brotherhood, had taken a hard turn. Experts have pointed out that the “Jordan Initiative” unveiled in May will radically change Jordan from one of the world’s most accommodating hosts to one of its biggest proponents for sending refugees home.

Regarding this, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa division at Human Rights Watch, Adam Coogle said, “Jordan long has said that refugees are welcome. But now the official rhetoric has moved toward supporting their return. It’s a cause for significant concern.”

Similarly, Lebanon and Turkey have speeded up the deportation of hundreds of Syrians, their Muslim brethren, since April to speed up their exodus from their so-called “pro-Ummah” nation.

Likewise, Pakistan, the vociferous proponent of Ummah, has recently asked millions of Afghan refugees to leave the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Afghan refugees who had fled their nation when the Taliban took over Kabul and had been living in Pakistan have been reportedly given only four weeks time to return, forcing them to choose between the brutalities of two co-religionist nations, Pakistan or Afghanistan.

On the basis of Ummah, persecuted Muslim citizens/refugees of war-torn Yemen should have garnered the same support as they have been suffering from a brutal war, starvation, and cholera that have been ruining lives. However, this is not the case because co-religionists are involved in this war and there is no “convenience of victimhood” involved in the Yemeni conflict to furtherance the cause of Dar-ul-Islam or fighting/killing the infidel.

Yemen has been suffering from a brutal war for years, but no Muslim groups protest for their human rights, and no brotherhood shares their plight

There is a war in Yemen, there is a war in Syria, there is a war in Sudan, and there is a war in Lybia. Muslims are killing Muslims in all these wars, thousands of victims, did you see any protests in New York, London, Berlin, ..? Why?

Because for many Muslims they do not really… — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) October 9, 2023

The same goes for Syrian, Sudanese, and Libyan refugees, Muslims being persecuted by terrorism in Africa and elsewhere, attract no whispers of support as they don’t have the binding clue – common enemy.

Islamic nations like Pakistan, Iran, Turkiye, Palestine, Lebanon, etc have committed sins on their own native Muslim sects – Ahmediyas, Balochs, and Sindhis etc in Pakistan, Hamas killing dissenting Muslims and Fatah leadership, etc. Fighting for common brotherhood, persecuted Muslims and atrocities, and ethnic cleansing in Muslim countries by Muslim leadership have always been brushed under the carpet.

Instead, the outcry for atrocities is targeted at non-believers for causing hindrance to their dehumanising and Jihadi acts –reflected in the anti-Semitic, anti-Hindu, anti-Western (Christ-believing countries) calls, like “Gas the Jews”, asking Pakistanis to kill ‘Hindus’, death to Israel and “death to America” in the Iranian parliament.

Palestinian Islamic Scholar Nidhal Siam's Anti Hindu speech



And they're Supporting Palestine pic.twitter.com/fdsQQGgs0h — THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) October 10, 2023

The latest hatred towards the “common enemy” is clear from the fact that the Arab world has refrained from condemning the propensity of crime committed on innocent Israeli citizens.

On 7th October, Hamas terrorists launched a war involving rocket barrages and ground invasion into Israeli territories killing unsuspecting Israelis and other foreign nationals present in their sight. In the catastrophic invasion of Israel, more than 700 Israeli citizens have lost their lives, hundreds of children, girls, and the elderly have been taken hostage with Hamas terrorists giving open threats to behead them and air the beheadings, rape being used as weapons of war, bared and bruised bodies of women being paraded in streets. Conspicuously, these assaults were inflicted on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

Conclusion

There has been a shocking outpouring of support for Hamas around the world. Thousands of Muslims, regardless of their ethnicity and nationality, have gathered in the streets of Western nations, where they enjoy the privileges of democracy and freedom of expression, to declare open support for the brutal slaughter of women, children, and hundreds of unsuspecting civilians. Be it Australia or Canada, the UK or the USA, the Palestinian cause has seen overwhelming support. However, the same people have never stood for the millions of malnourished children in Yemen, they never cared for the little girls deprived of schooling in Afghanistan, or the Muslims victimized by terrorists in Africa.

The global Muslim population conspicuously lacks concerns for legitimate human rights abuses and atrocities when the perpetrators are their own people. It only unites when the enemy is the “other”, the Jew, the Hindu, or the Christian.

Simply put, they just want to see the end of non-believers, one excruciating death after another and Jews had always been the first in line followed by Hindus and Christians with rejected/outcasted Muslim sects like Ahmediyas in between. Iran’s fanatism to have nuclear power demonstrates that it just wants to destroy the Jewish state and to achieve that it is ready to spend dozens of Gazas and Palestinians and Lebanon etc. The first hallucination of the usage of nuclear arsenal will be on Israel, taking away the existence of their beloved Palestinian Muslim brethren, for whom such wars are claimed to be fought for and such brutality are being justified.

Meanwhile, in the non-Arab world, leaders from across the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have expressed their solidarity and support for Israel at its difficult hour.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Common victimhood has become a tool, while common brotherhood is just a blatant lie, the only thing that unites the Muslim world, in general, is the hatred of the ‘common enemy’ – Israel, followed by Hindus and Christians with outcasted Muslim sects in between.