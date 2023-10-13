The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in mass genocide, killing over 1300 Israelis and injuring hundreds more. As the Israel-Hamas war rages, a video went viral which showed a man unintentionally lighting himself on fire while burning an Israeli flag.

The video has been widely shared on X since yesterday (October 12), with most of the users alleging that it was a Hamas supporter who attempted to burn the Israeli flag amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. They mocked the Hamas supporter saying that Karma paid him back.

An X user @Hariindic shared the video with the caption, “Look at the current situation of Hamas – Hamas supporter accidentally set himself on fire! Karma works wonders.”

In the footage, a man is seen holding a massive Israeli flag. Another man approached the man who was holding the flag and set it on fire. Within seconds, due to the direction of the wind, the clothes of the man who is holding the flag also catch fire. The man immediately drops the flag on the ground and scampers away after his clothes catch fire. Amusingly, the group of protestors who were seen standing beside him holding Palestinian flags, instead of coming to his rescue, quickly moved away from him to save themselves from the fire.

Though the video was being shared extensively on X, formally Twitter, OpIndia decided to do some investigation, after which we learned that the video was an old one that resurfaced in the midst of the recent Israel-Hamas confrontation.

Even in 2021, the same video was shared by numerous social media accounts. The majority of these accounts belonged to Muslim people who had posted the video to express their hostility towards Israelis.

خداوندا مارا از دست پیروانت نجات بده.



God, save us from your followers pic.twitter.com/T3xGT5ImJy — Saman Arbabi (@SamanArbabi) May 8, 2021

In fact, the Times of Israel reported about the incident in May 2021.

SS of report published on the same viral video in 2021

The media report shared the same video posted by several X users then, claiming that the video was from the Al-Quds Day protest that was carried out in Iran on May 7 2021.

Let us inform you that in 1979, the year of the Islamic Revolution, Iran established Al-Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day. The Iranian government marks the day with anti-Israel rallies, demonstrations, and threats to “liberate” Jerusalem from Israeli rule.

In conclusion, despite the fact that the video has recently gone viral amid the ongoing Israel and Hamas war, it is an old one from Iran and does not feature any Hamas supporters or terrorists. Though here too, the Israeli flag was burnt in a show of sympathy for Palestine and a show of anger against Israel.