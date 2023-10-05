On Thursday, October 5th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan over the incidents of violence and stone pelting during the Hindu festivals of Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti and Parshuram Jayanti. PM Modi accused the CM Ashok Gehlot-led government of appeasement politics.

While addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur PM Modi raised concerns over deteriorating law and order in the state and said, “Congress government loves its vote bank more than the interest of Rajasthan. Is the first and last policy of Congress only appeasement? Ram Navami, Parshuram Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti, there is no festival in which there is no news of stone pelting from Rajasthan.”

PM Modi further questioned what CM Gehlot was doing when Jodhpur a city known for its peace witnessed gang wars in broad daylight.

“The city of Jodhpur which was known for peace, has gang wars in broad daylight. When Jodhpur was burning with riots, what was the CM doing? When violence erupted here and innocents were killed, what were the Congress leaders doing? Is Congress’ first and last policy just appeasement? A Congress MLA herself says that she is not safe, we can imagine what would be the condition of common girls & women,” the Prime Minister said.

It is pertinent to recall that Divya Maderna, a Congress MLA from Osian had in July this year raised questions over her own party regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the state saying that she herself feels unsafe in her own party-ruled state.

The Congress MLA’s statement came after the Jodhpur Police recovered four charred bodies of four members of a family, including a six-month-old girl at Cherai village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on July 18.

PM Modi on Thursday assured the people of Rajasthan that after coming to power, the BJP will stop riots and goondaism in the state and ensure the safety of women.

“Rajasthan will not tolerate this anymore. BJP will come and stop the riots. BJP will come and hooliganism will be stopped. BJP will come, it will bring women security,” PM Modi said.

Notably, in May this year, Bhagwan Prshuram Yatra organized by Hindus in the Jurhera village of Kaman, Rajasthan was attacked by some persons from a specific community who pelted stones at the participants, leaving them injured. It was reported that some of the shopkeepers from the specific community opposed the loud sound of the DJ system. Despite being assured that the volume of the DJ would be reduced, the members of the specific community caused a ruckus. As reported earlier, a mob belonging to the specific community then pelted stones at the Yatra and also used lathis to stop the Hindus from dancing to the DJ’s music. Eventually, the police had to intervene when called by the Hindus participating in the yatra.

Taking a dig at the Congress government over its alleged corruption, PM Modi mentioned a red diary which allegedly contains details pertaining to the “black acts” of the state government.

“People say that Lal Diary contains every black act of Congress’s corruption. Should the dark secrets of this red diary be revealed or not? Will the Congress government allow the secrets of Lal Diary to come out?” PM Modi questioned.

He further pointed out that the Congress party, which promised unemployment allowance at the time of elections, has “handed over the youth here to the paper leak mafia. Therefore, it is necessary to form a BJP government here. The BJP government will take the strictest action against every such paper leak mafia.”