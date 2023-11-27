In a run-up to the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress party and the ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi while addressing a public rally at Mahabubabad in Telangana on Monday.

“Both Congress and KCR are equal sinners in destroying Telangana. So, the people of Telangana can’t let in another disease after ousting one – I have seen this everywhere in the state. The trust of Telangana is in the BJP,” PM Modi said.

He further asserted confidence in the BJP winning the mandate in Telangana and said that the party’s Chief Minister in the state will be from the BC (Backward Class) community. The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao let down the state and only BJP can help and fix Telangana.

“The four wheels and the steering of BRS’ ‘car’ are no different from the ‘hand’ of Congress. Both these parties indulge in appeasement on the basis of religion. Both of them boosted corruption. Both of them promoted dynasty politics. Both of them took appeasement to new heights,” he said.

“Wherever both these parties remained (in power), law and order got destroyed. Both parties betrayed the Dalits and the BC community. It is only BJP that is truly empowering the tribal community and SC community,” he added.

PM Modi said that Telangana is going to create new history by overthrowing the KCR government. He also vowed to initiate an investigation into the scams under the BRS government once the BJP comes to power in the state.

“The people of Telangana are gearing up to overthrow the KCR government. Telangana is going to create a New History! BJP considers this its responsibility to free Telangana from the clutches of BRS. All scams of KCR that he did here will be probed by the BJP Government. Those who betrayed the poor and youth of Telangana will not be spared,” the PM said.

PM Modi also accused CM KCR of ‘branding’ the state as ‘superstitious’ while it identifies with tradition and technology.

He added that since BJP refused to be ‘friends’ with BRS, CM KCR has been abusing him.

“KCR realised the increasing power of BJP much earlier. For a long time, he was making an effort to strike a friendship with the BJP. Once, when he came to Delhi, KCR met me and made the same request,” he said.

“BJP can never work against the wishes of the people of Telangana. Ever since BJP turned down KCR, BRS has been baffled. The party doesn’t lose any opportunity to abuse me. BRS knows that Modi will never let it anywhere near BJP. This is Modi’s guarantee,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister is in the state promoting BJP’s candidates as the state is slated to be held on November 30. Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are also holding public rallies and roadshows in the state in an attempt to woo the voters.

All major political parties in the state, including Congress, BJP and BRS, have stepped up their campaigning processes with the last date of campaigning on Tuesday before the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4% of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank.