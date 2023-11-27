'Kejriwal masters the art of corruption,' says BJP as it points out irregularities at Delhi Jal Board

On Monday (27th November), the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) of discrepancies in the tendering process for upgrading its sewage treatment plants. State unit president Virendra Sachdeva has written to the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, requesting an investigation into the case. According to Sachdeva, the AAP government “hurriedly” granted the upgrade work at “escalated” costs by “flouting norms.”

Calling for the cancellation of the tender awards to the contractors and the constitution of an inquiry against officials and the minister concerned, Sachdeva said, “A bidder was awarded work even while the contractors had not submitted the DPRs as mandated in the tendering process.”

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also addressed a press conference on 27th November and alleged corruption by AAP Govt in Delhi Jal Board. “A scam related to Delhi Jal Board has surfaced. 10 STP (Sewage Treatment Plants) divided into 2 categories. In the first category, only upgradation was to be done and in the second category, the work was to be done to increase the capacity. Its estimated cost was Rs 1,500 crore but in 2022, the Delhi Jal Board awarded the contracts, the total value of which was around Rs 1,938 crore,” Bhatia explained.

He also added that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had mastered the art of corruption. “If there is any politician in India who has mastered the art of corruption, lies, and deceit then it is Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party meanwhile commented on the matter and said, “Everyone knows that the bureaucracy in Delhi reports to the Centre. They have all the power to take any kind of disciplinary action against any official. So far, the BJP has only chosen to protect all corrupt officials of the Delhi government. Every day, they allege a new scam, but don’t take any action against any official.”

“Now BJP is alleging that some officers of DJB have violated tender guidelines. The Delhi government has itself asked DJB and finance department to identify errant officers based on complaints received so far, but no action has been taken so far,” the party added.

Virendra Sachdeva, president of the Delhi BJP meanwhile has sent detailed notes to investigating agencies and the Lieutenant Governor, requesting an investigation into the alleged discrepancies. He has also called for the projects to be canceled and an investigation into the officials and ministers involved.