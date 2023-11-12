On Saturday (11th November), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States came under fire for its inaction against pro-Hamas, anti-Israeli protestors on campus.

As per a report by Haaretz, the varsity chose to not suspend demonstrating ‘students’ who threatened Jews under the pretext that they could be sent back to their home country.

In a statement issued by MIT President Sally Kornbluth, he said, “We had serious concerns that it could lead to violence…After exhausting all other avenues for de-escalating the situation, we informed all protesters that they must leave the lobby area within a set time, or they would be subject to suspension”

Despite the warning issued by the administration, some anti-Israeli protestors chose to continue their demonstration. Instead of suspending such students for posing a physical threat to the Jewish community on campus, the MIT President decided to act otherwise.

“Many chose to leave, and I appreciate their cooperation. Some did not. Members of my team have been in dialogue with students all day. Because we later heard serious concerns about collateral consequences for the students, such as visa issues, we have decided, as an interim action, that the students who remained after the deadline will be suspended from non-academic campus activities,” Sally Kornbluth.

“The students will remain enrolled at MIT and will be able to attend academic classes and labs,” he clarified that the anti-Israeli demonstrators would not be suspended from academic classes as the majority of them are non-US citizens and could face deportation.

The development came two days after pro-Hamas supporters, belonging to ‘Committee Against Apartheid’ organised an unauthorised protest at the entrance of MIT (also called Lobby 7) on Thursday (9th November).

The varsity prohibits conducting any political demonstration at Lobby 7 due to the high footfall of traffic. Netizens were aghast at the fact that the MIT administration was concerned over ‘deportation’ of Hamas supporters and not the safety of Jewish students.

Defense Attorney Marina Medvin wrote, “MIT didn’t want to punish antisemitic foreign students harassing American Jews on campus because suspension would lead to deportation under the student visa rules. So MIT chose to help the antisemites instead of punishing them. Morality run amok.”

She added, “MIT is one of the most prestigious universities in the US. These days, foreigners make up about 30% of the MIT student body. Jewish students, on the other hand, make up about 6% of the MIT student body — a campus minority.”

“MIT is protecting students who violated the terms of their visas,” tweeted Israel War Room.

“The administration promised to suspend students who continued to violate their policies because “a line had been crossed.” Tonight, the administration backed down from their promise. They have shown that actions against Jews at MIT do not have consequences,” wrote one David Koplow.

“If there will be “visa issues” for the charming students who prevented Jews from attending class *in 2023* then those holding them should have thought of that. Student visa holders need to behave like guests in the USA. Because they are. Actions beget consequences,” tweeted another user.

According to Haaretz, it is the first time that a university has openly acknowledged the reason for not taking strong action against anti-Israeli, pro-Hamas protestors.



