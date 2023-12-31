On Saturday (December 30th), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new airport and the revamped railway station in Ayodhya. PM Modi also flagged off 2 Amrit Bharat and 6 Vande Bharat trains. PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit, however, did not go down well with Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav as he said on Saturday that as people from all over the country would come to Ayodhya, it would cause a surge in expenses.

During a program in Etah, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Prime Minister Modi is telling this Yatra, that Yatra…but he did not tell that all these Yatras are going to be expensive now. He talked about the Yatras in the entire country… Sabarimala Yatra, Arunachal Yatra, the Chaudah Kosi Yatra, people from Calcutta will come, people will come from Rameshwaram… he told about all these Yatras, but he did not tell you how much your expenses will increase due to these Yatras.

Moreover, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh asked, “Tell me whether tea will become expensive or not, whether bricks will become expensive or not? Inflation is at its peak, and people do not have employment.”

The Samajwadi Party supremo further said that these programs are being organised so that people do not ask for jobs and employment.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi’s Ayodhya visit came weeks before the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on 22nd January. In his address on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi appealed to all 140 crore Indians to light a Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on 22nd January 2024 when the Ram temple consecration takes place in Ayodhya.

PM Modi received a thunderous welcome from the people of Ayodhya during his visit ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration. He also paid a surprise visit to the house of Meera Majhi, the tenth-crore beneficiary of the Centre’s flagship Ujjwala Yojana.