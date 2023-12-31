A flier’s post complaining about excessive pricing of basic meal at an airport is going viral on the internet sparking a wider debate over the issue. Taking to X, Dr. Sanjay Arora, a resident of Nagpur expressed displeasure that he was ‘excessively’ charged Rs 500 for a basic meal that included a plate of Rajma Chawal and a coke at an airport. He likened the exorbitant food pricing with “daylight robbery”. He, however, didn’t disclose at which airport it happened.

He wrote, “I’ve never understood why we get fleeced at the airports. I got his (sic) simple dish of Rajma Chawal with a Coke for 500/- bucks. Isn’t that daylight robbery? Just because someone’s traveling by air doesn’t mean they have to be looted!”

I’ve never understood why we get fleeced at the airports. I got his simple dish of Rajma Chawal with a Coke for 500/- bucks. Isn’t that daylight robbery? Just because someone’s traveling by air doesn’t mean they have to be looted! pic.twitter.com/q6dZEnwubV — Dr. Sanjay Arora PhD (@chiefsanjay) December 30, 2023

Notably, Dr. Arora is known for posting videos in which he explains marketing concepts. Following his post, netizens started sharing their own experiences and how they were also charged dearly on their trip to an airport.

Responding to the post, one user wrote, “Last week in Kolkata airport, I had to pay Rs. 300/- for one small cup of tea.”

Last week in Kolkata airport, I had to pay Rs. 300/- for one small cup of tea @The_TeaJunction — Rajnish Dass (@rajanish_dass) December 30, 2023

While another user wrote, “So true. Writing this from Bhubaneswar Airport where I just paid Rs.180 for a cup of tea and Rs.100 for a samosa!”

Meanwhile, some users tried to explain the reason behind the excessive cost. They said that compared to regular shops, the outlets at airports have to incur much higher costs. The rent and other costs are higher at airports. Some others pointed out that shops at airports get less number of customers compared to markets, which is another reason for higher prices.

An X user stated, “I was part of an Airport retailing company. The developer wants a minimum guarantee or 26% of revenue, whichever is higher. So at Airports you pay margin for Mnf+Distributor+Dealer+Retailer+Airport Developer+Tax.”

I was part of an Airport retailing company. The developer wants minimum guarantee or 26% of revenue, whichever is higher.



So at Airports you pay margin for Mnf+Distributor+Dealer+Retailer+Airport Developer+Tax. — Shamik Vora (@shamikv) December 30, 2023

Another Twitter user argued that the Airports have to pay for the CISF security which is not the case with trains or buses. The user said, “Part of the reason is the security provided by CISF at airports which is very expensive. Airports have to pay CISF for their services. This is not the case with trains and buses.”

Similarly, an Instagram post recently went viral that showed how a dosa cost Rs 600 at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Meanwhile, one of the prominent cases of charging excessively from a customer was that of Bollywood actor Rahul Bose.

While staying at a luxury hotel JW Marriott, he had ordered room service for two bananas for which he was charged Rs 442.50. It had ignited a debate back then, after which, the 5-star hotel fined Rs 25,000 for billing actor Rahul Bose Rs 442 for bananas.