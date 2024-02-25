After laying the foundation for multiple development projects in Dwarka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a deep dive to offer prayers at the Dwarka city immersed underwater. After offering prayers at Shri Krishna’s abode, PM Modi shared stunning pictures and described it as a “divine experience”. He added that he felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion and wished that Bhagwan Shri Krishna blesses us all.

Elated PM Modi wrote, “To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.”

Earlier in the day on 25th February, PM Modi dedicated Sudarshan Setu, which connects Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island, to the nation. The bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crores. It is the longest cable-stayed bridge in India, with a length of 2.32 kilometres. There are verses of Shrimad Bhagwad Gita on both sides of the Sudarshan Setu.

Additionally, he also laid the foundation for multiple development projects in Dwarka. These projects are estimated to see investments of more than Rs 4,150 crores. PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to his home state, Gujarat from 24th to 25th February, will visit AIIMS Rajkot later in the day.

(Image courtesy: MessagetoEagle.com/OpIndia Archive)

Dwarka, also identified as Dvaraka or Dvaravati, is an extremely important cultural and historical identity of the Indian civilisation. The researchers found that the city was submerged in the year 1443 BC, 1700 years after the Mahabharata war. Dwarka kingdom is believed to be the capital of the kingdom of Lord Sri Krishna. It is also considered to be the first capital of Gujarat.