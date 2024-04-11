On 10th April, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair deleted a post on X after receiving a warning of legal action from Badaun Police for unnecessary misleading claims. In his post, Islamist propagandist Zubair tried to whitewash the murder of two Hindu kids in Badaun last month by Sajid and Javed.

Zubair tried to create an impression that the real motive of the crime was hidden by the authorities, citing the incident of the father of the victims burning a motorcycle. In the now-deleted post, he wrote, “Any update on the motive of the brutal double murder of minors in Badaun by Barber Sajid? The father of the kids on March 24 had set his bike on fire as the real reason behind the murder of the two children was not yet revealed by then.”

Now-deleted post by Alt News’s Mohammed Zubair. Source: X

Replying to his post, Badaun Police said in Hindi, “Necessary investigative action is being taken by the local police station Civil Lines. Please do not spoil the atmosphere by posting unnecessary posts. Legal action will be taken against those who post unnecessary things.”

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध मे स्थानीय थाना सिविल लाइन पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। कृपया अनावश्यक पोस्ट कर माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश ना करे। अनावश्यक पोस्ट करने वालो की जांच कर उनके विरूद्ध कानूनी कार्यवाही की जायेगी। — Budaun Police (@budaunpolice) April 10, 2024

Notably, after the murder, some people claimed that the crime was a result of enmity between the two families. But later the victim’s family refuted the charges, clarifying that there were no issues between them and were on good terms with each other. Talking to the media, the father and the brother of the victims had said that they used to visit the salon of the murderer Sajid for haircuts etc.

The brutal murder of Hindu kids in Badaun

On 19th March 2024, two minor Hindu boys Ayush and Ahaan (Honey) were hacked to death by accused Sajid after slitting their throats in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The third brother of the deceased duo also suffered severe injuries on the neck but he managed to run away and alert everyone about the incident. He was discharged after getting treatment from the hospital.

The main accused Sajid was killed in an encounter by the police on 20th March, while the second perpetrator Javed who was absconding and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him was later nabbed from Bareilly. Javed claimed innocence after getting arrested in Bareilly. The two Muslim accused are siblings.

OpIndia had accessed the post-mortem report in the Ayush and Ahaan murder case in Badaun which details how the children were slain mercilessly. As per the postmortem report, it is believed that the accused not only cut Ayush’s and Ahaan’s throats but also attacked them a further 23 times.

Days after the horrifying incident, local Muslims in large numbers showed up to give a hero’s farewell to Sajid, who slaughtered two Hindu children in Badaun.

Additionally, when OpIndia visited their hamlet, Sajid and Javed’s family and other locals made every effort to deceive reporters to shield Javed and whitewash the crime of Sajid. Speaking with OpIndia, the villagers of the slain accused Sajid claimed that they were not sure if Sajid or someone else killed Ayush and Ahaan.

When speaking with a Muslim man from Sakhanu, he expressed ambiguity questioning whether Sajid had murdered the Hindu children or someone else had done it. He stated that only Allah can determine whether Sajid killed the children or someone else did.

During its ground report, OpIndia learned that Hindu kids murdered in Badaun had participated in Luv-Kush play in their school. Speaking with OpIndia, their teacher had likened Sajid and Javed to ‘mad dogs’ stating that deserve to be hanged.