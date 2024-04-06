A shocking incident has surfaced from Valtoha village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran where a 55-year-old woman was paraded in a semi-nude state by the family of her daughter-in-law on 31st March because they were enraged over the girl’s love marriage. The accused filmed her as she was paraded in the streets of the hamlet. They also snatched the clothes she picked in a futile attempt to cover herself. The victim tried to protect herself from the humiliation and hid in shops. Afterwards, they released entire the recording to social media.

The authorities didn’t file a case against the offenders earlier and were forced to do so after the footage gained traction online. Valtoha police station submitted a case against three named and two anonymous individuals. Raj Lali Gill, the chairperson of the Punjab Women Commission, announced that she has spoken with senior officers and strict action will be taken in the matter.

The woman who is a resident of Jeevan Nagar stated in her complaint that her son Akashdeep Singh had married Ramandeep Kaur, their neighbour Baldev Singh’s daughter in court. The two had left home on 24th February and tied the knot on 9th March. On 31st March the girl’s brothers and mother, Sharanjit Singh also known as Sunny, Gurcharan Singh, Kulwinder Kaur alias Mani, and two other unidentified people arrived outside their house and started shouting.

When she emerged from the house after hearing the commotion, these people tore her clothes and exposed half of her body. The girl’s brother grabbed the old lady by her hair and beat her. They assaulted her and also wanted to rip her salwar (lowers) but she somehow prevented it from happening after which they started making a video of her as she ran in the streets. She further complained that they didn’t even let her take chunni (stoll). She took shelter in stores as the accused followed and filmed her. She then moved inside a shop and the shopkeeper objected due to which the filming was eventually halted.

Meanwhile, she screamed for help after which her husband and others gathered and rescued her. The female stated that she went to the police and made a complaint on the night of 31st March, however, the cops didn’t take action against the culprits even after filing a report. They were still at their place when she returned to her house. On 1st April, she informed that the accused were at home and the police should apprehend them but to no avail and in fact the case was filed on 4th April under sections 354, 354-B, 354-D, 323, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

However, Station House Officer Sunita Rani claimed that the woman came to record a complaint on 2nd April and wanted to settle the issue with the offenders rather than initiating legal action against them. Police only launched a case after she gave her statement. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Preet Inder Singh of Bhikhiwind, based on the woman’s testimony, a case has been lodged under various sections against Sharanjit Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Kulwinder Kaur, residents of Valtoha and two unknown persons. Raids are being conducted to arrest them as they are absconding.

Furthermore, the Punjab Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the shameful occurrence in Tarn Taran and has sought a report on the action taken by the police regarding the matter.