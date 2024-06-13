In the Shastri Nagar area of Rajasthan’s Jaipur, posters have been put up urging local Hindus not to sell their homes to non-Hindus and stop migration. The poster pasted on the walls in Shastri Nagar reads, “Sanataniyon se appeal: Palayan ko rokein. Sabhi Sanatani bhaiyon beheno se appeal hai ki apna makaan gair Hinduon ko na bechein. Nivedak: Sarva Hindu Samaj” [Appeal to Sanatanis: Stop migration. It is an appeal to all Sanatani brothers and sisters not to sell their homes to non-Hindus. Applicant: Sarva Hindu Samaj].

It has been said by the local Hindus that the local Muslims are continuously harassing them through various tactics and even pressuring them to sell their houses to Muslims. Frustrated due to the perpetual harassment several Hindu families are reportedly migrating from the area.

Local Hindus have alleged that Muslim youths harass Hindu girls and create ruckus in the locality adding that it has become difficult for Hindu girls to even step out of their homes. Speaking to TimesNow Navbharat, several local Hindu women said there has been a significant surge in incidents of theft recently. A Hindu woman said that the Muslim harassers arrive on their bikes as Hindu girls return from their school and harass them. The local Hindus said that several youths roam around in the locality late in the night after consuming drugs.

A local Hindu woman said that they submitted a complaint to the police in the matter, however, the authorities took no action. She added that in a residential colony, some Muslims have opened goat markets near a Hindu temple. Moreover, reports say that there have been clashes in the past and local Hindus fear the possibility of violence against them. The local Hindus have also reportedly demanded from the government that it should stop non-Hindus from buying houses here.

“In the wake of this situation, we decided to post posters outside our homes urging people not to sell their homes to non-Hindus.” Property brokers frequently approach us, asking whether we want to sell our house. In the daytime, they come and ask us to show them our houses even though we tell them that we are not interested in selling our houses. Many houses have been sold to outside people and the atmosphere in our locality has been disturbed,” the local Hindu residents said.

थानाधिकारी को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु अवगत करा दिया गया है। — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) June 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the SHO stated that the police had not received any complaints about the matter. “Selling and buying property is a personal matter. “No such matter has come to light in which there is any dispute,” the SHO said.