A case of love jihad has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district wherein a married Muslim doctor posed as Aman Dixit to lure a Hindu girl into his love trap before forcing her to convert to Islam. The Hindu victim, originally from Kolkata, was held captive in a residence near Deoband and ruthlessly assaulted. The accused doctor’s name is Ahabbar Hussain. He has been married five times, and four of his wives are Muslim. On Monday, 1st July, the police filed an FIR against the accused and began an investigation.

This incident unfolded in the Deoband police station area in Saharanpur district. On Monday, the victim filed a complaint with the police and said that she is already married and the mother of a seven-year-old girl. She met Ahabbar Hussain, a Deoband resident who pretended to be a Hindu man named Aman Dixit. Aman ensnared the victim in his love trap. Ahabbar married the victim in Kolkata, following Hindu traditions. The victim also gave the authorities images and videos from the marriage as evidence. OpIndia has video footage of the marriage.

Ahabbar Hussain marrying the Hindu victim while pretending to be Aman Dikshit

Ahabbar’s friends raped the Hindu woman

Following the marriage, the accused doctor brought the victim to Deoband and locked her in a room. The victim alleged that Ahabbar used to rape her and she was assaulted if she protested. Meanwhile, the accused did not even provide adequate food to the victim. The accused doctor had also installed CCTV in the room, which allowed him to monitor the victim’s activities. Meanwhile, Ahabbar Hussain’s friends also raped the victim. In her complaint, the victim named one Doctor Arif and Shahzad accusing them of raping her on 25th June 2023. The victim woman demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

Victim’s minor daughter forced to convert to Islam

In Deoband, Ahabbar Hussain converted the victim and her 7-year-old underage daughter to Islam. The victim claims to be an illiterate woman from West Bengal who does not know Hindi well. Accused Ahabbar Hussain took advantage of this, and convinced her to sign a document. Later, based on these documents, Aadhar cards were generated for the victim and her daughter. She stated that by the time she learned that Ahaber Hussain was a Muslim, she had already fallen into the accused’s trap.

Victim along with her minor daughter demanded justice

Ahaber Hussain is a paediatrician at the Baby Care Hospital in Deoband. “He should be sent to jail. Otherwise, turn him over to me. I’ll burn him. He has caused us a great deal of pain,” the victim said.

I will commit suicide if I don’t get justice

In her complaint, the victim stated that if stern action is not taken against the accused, Ahabbar Hussain, she will be forced to commit suicide. On this complaint, the police have filed an FIR against Ahabbar Hussain, Shahzad, and Dr. Arif. All of them have been booked for violating Section 376 D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. Saharanpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police stated that the required legal action is being taken following an investigation into the case.

Ahabbar Husain’s Muslim wife comes out against him

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahabbar’s ex-wife Fauzia has also come out in the media against him. Fauzia, originally from Saharanpur, stated that she married Ahabbar Hussain 13 years ago. The accused left Fauzia helpless four years ago who is currently raising her two girls alone. Fauzia claims her husband has married five times with her knowledge. She also voiced concern that other than this, Ahabbar may have covertly married many more women. Like the Hindu victim, Fauzia also wants Ahabbar jailed.

Hindu rights groups demand action against Ahabbar Hussain

The Bajrang Dal also intervened in this case. According to Vikas Tyagi of the Saharanpur Bajrang Dal, Ahabbar Hussain is currently living in Deoband with two wives, one of whom is a Hindu victim. One of his wives is believed to reside in Sarsawa, Saharanpur, another in Gangoh, the same district, and the third in Dehradun. Vikas Tyagi called for an in-depth investigation into Ahabbar Hussain’s crimes.