On Monday (8th July), a UK Court sentenced Yasser Mahmood and his friend Stevan Marston to nine-and-a-half and nine years imprisonment, respectively, for raping a minor that Marston had been grooming in Birmingham. The horrific crime took place in May 2022. Two years later, the Court pronounced both pedophiles guilty under various offenses at a trial in May 2024.

According to the details published by West Mercia Police, convict Stevan Marston had groomed the 13-year-old girl and invited her over to an address in Telford. He then texted his accomplice Yasser Mahmood who also lives in the same neighbourhood. Mahmood then rushed to the address while recording a video of himself driving at 111mph on the M54 highway. There, both of them raped and sexually assaulted the minor victim.

During the trial, the Shrewsbury Crown Court was informed that Stevan Marston, a resident of Aukland Road in Birmingham’s Sparkbrook area, had groomed his victim. He then invited her to an address in Telford in May 2022.

When the minor victim arrived there, Marston texted his friend Yasser Mahmood and invited him. Mahmood, a resident of Abbots Road in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, then rushed to the address. Mahmood bought alcohol and made drinks for the girl, while Marston took cocaine in front of her.

Later, Mahmood raped and sexually assaulted the minor victim. Following a three-week trial, the court found Mahmood (35) guilty of sexual activity with a child, rape, and dangerous driving.

During the same trial in May 2024, the court found Marston (35) guilty of sexual activity with a child, sexual assault by penetration, and possession of cocaine.

On Monday (8th July), the court sentenced Mahmood and Marston to nine and a half, and nine years in prison respectively.

In her testimony, the minor victim narrated her ordeal stating that she was left in pain and struggled to breathe as both men abused her – both individually and simultaneously.

Telford’s Child Sexual Exploitation Team Detective, Constable Rob Allcock said, “We welcome the sentence that has been handed to both Marston and Mahmood. Both men are dangerous individuals who preyed on a young girl, and it is incomprehensible that they would commit such crimes.”

Constable Allcock added, “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and trial, which was understandably very distressing for her, and I hope that today’s sentences will help her in gaining closure.”

Earlier this year, more than two dozen men were jailed after eight young girls in West Yorkshire were raped, abused, and trafficked over 13 years in the UK. The abuse lasted years in Kirklees and was dubbed “abhorrent in the extreme”. It resulted in a total of 346 years in prison for the 24 sexual offenders. The sentencing took place at Leeds Crown Court on 26th April 2024 as the men were apprehended after West Yorkshire Police learned of their acts.

Scourge of Grooming Jihad in the United Kingdom

Grooming jihad has reared its head time and again in the United Kingdom. Many regulatory loopholes have allowed the culprits to evade punishment, including the authorities’ fear of being labelled as racists because the majority of these crimes are committed by Pakistan males. Grooming jihad is occurring on a far larger and more terrifying scale targeting teenagers particularly minor girls.

Sexual abuse scandals were discovered in a series of locations, including Huddersfield, Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, Bristol, Peterborough, and Newcastle. Nearly 19,000 adolescents in England are estimated to have been sexually groomed from 2018-2019, based on government numbers. England’s local authorities have identified approximately 18,700 potential victims in the aforementioned year, compared to 3,300 five years prior.

According to a report by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), there has been an 82% increase in online grooming offences against youngsters over the past five years. Further, research conducted by the charitable Sikh Mediation and Rehabilitation Team unveiled that Pakistani men have been raping and abusing Sikh girls in Britain for many years.

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had formed a new Grooming Gangs Taskforce to assist law enforcement authorities in investigating the serious problem of Muslim grooming gangs in the country. The official announcement was made from his office in April of last year and the task force’s objectives had been described as breaking up grooming gangs and locking up the culprits.