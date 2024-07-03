Another shocking incident of public brutality which resulted in the victim’s demise has come to light from the Bardhaman district of West Bengal. According to reports, the incident unfolded after a Trinamool Congress leader got offended when the victim called him a ‘donkey’. Afterward, he started brutally assaulting her with shoes which led to her demise. The accused TMC leader has been identified as Vishwajit Acharya and he is a member of the local panchayat. Incidentally, this was the sixth unfortunate case of public brutality which resulted in the death of the victim within just 11 days.

तालिबानी पिटाई के बाद अब TMC के नेता को गधा बोला तो वृद्धा को बेरहमी से पीट कर मार दिया !



यह है “माँ, माटी, मानुष” वाली TMC शासित बंगाल की न्याय व्यवस्था – ११ दिन में ६ lynching



यह UP की घटना होती तो निश्चित @sardesairajdeep और सांसद मैडम मुँह खोलते।



The murder case of the elderly woman took place on Sunday (30th June) in the Sitahati Panchayat area of Ketugram in East Bardhaman district of West Bengal. Based on the complaint of the relatives of the deceased elderly woman, the police arrested the accused TMC leader Vishwajit Acharya.

The deceased elderly woman was identified as Bindubala Majumdar (62). According to reports, her granddaughter had eloped with a youth in the village. During a panchayat ‘mediation’ meeting between the two families, the accused Trinamool leader sided with the boy’s side. Angry with him for choosing a side, the victim called the TMC leader a ‘donkey’. Infuriated by it, he started brutally assaulting the elderly woman with shoes.

Subsequently, the injured elderly woman was admitted to Katwa Hospital where she died after some time. Iti Das, daughter of the deceased woman, lodged an FIR against Viswajit Acharya, Arjun Devnath, and Abhi Devnath.

While the Police arrested the accused TMC leader Viswajit Acharya on the same night, the remaining two accused are still absconding.

Recent cases of public brutality/lynching in West Bengal

On Monday (1st July), drunk TMC-backed goons brutally assaulted a woman Bubun Panja, and her teenage son Sayandeep Panja over a minor dispute in Ariadaha, North 24 Parganas district. Both were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

In the attack, the miscreants broke the bone of the victim woman and several teeth of her son. The incident took place on Sunday night in the area’s Kamarhati municipality.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Tuesday. According to neighbours and eyewitnesses, local “bahubali” and TMC leader Jayant Singh’s goons arrived at Sayandip Panja’s house. Reportedly, the two parties had an altercation earlier. Incidentally, Singh is said to be close to TMC MLA Madan Mitra.

The goons then dragged Panja from his house and started assaulting him, his mother, and a friend, Surya Kumar Das after they tried to intervene. The attackers had used bamboo, hockey sticks, and a cricket stump to attack the victims. While the Police said it had arrested six people in this incident, locals said that the main accused, Singh, is yet to be arrested.

Woman commits suicide after brutal assault in Jalpaiguri district

A day after a woman along with a man was flogged in public by a local Trinamool Congress functionary in the name of ‘summary Justice’ in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, a similar case was reported from the Phulbari area of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. According to reports, the woman died by suicide after she was beaten up by a group of people from her village panchayat in the Phulbari area. The incident took place in Bogravita panchayat on June 29.

The woman was allegedly assaulted over allegations of having an illicit affair. The woman’s husband has lodged a complaint with the police. He said that on Monday, a group of local women misbehaved with his wife and beat her severely, accusing her of having illicit relations.

When he tried to intervene, the accused group of women also started assaulting him. The woman reportedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide at night. Her husband had accused the Panchayat head and TMC leader of the incident. According to him, TMC leader Malati Roy, along with her husband Shankar Roy, called them for a meeting. When they reached there, their supporters allegedly attacked both him and his wife. Malati and Shankar Roy denied these allegations, asserting they did not hold a kangaroo court.

Meanwhile, Police have detained four people for questioning in this case.

Six people have died following public brutality in West Bengal

A man was beaten to death in Hooghly district on Monday night (1st July). According to police, Biswajit Manna, a resident of Naita Malpaharpur gram panchayat in the Tarakeswar area of Hooghly district, had taken a loan of around Rs 50,000 from the accused but failed to repay it. According to the officials, the victim was identified as Biswajit Manna, a resident of Naita Malpaharpur gram panchayat in the Tarakeswar area of Hooghly district. Two accused were detained and Police filed a suo moto case in this incident.

According to media reports, a similar incident took place on 22nd June when a 23-year-old man was brutally assaulted by residents in Jhargram. He died during treatment in the hospital on Sunday.

It is alleged that the accused suspected the victims to be mobile phone thieves. The deceased victim was identified the deceased as Sourav Sau, a resident of the Benageria area of Jhargram. Additionally, his friend identified as Akshay Mahato, who was also beaten up was said to be critical.

Earlier, on Friday (28th June), a young man named Prasen Mandal was fatally assaulted in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata on suspicion of mobile theft.

Similarly, on Saturday (29th June), a man named Irshad Alam was beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in a hostel in Bowbazar, Kolkata.

Furthermore, on 27th June, in Hooghly’s Pandua area, a young man named Ashish Baul Das was brutally assaulted following a minor bike accident. He died in the hospital on Sunday (30th June). Subsequently, Police lodged a murder case and arrested two locals.

According to eyewitnesses, Ashish’s bike hit the vehicle of another man who was in a drunken state. According to locals, there was already tension between the two groups over playing loud music. After the bike accident, a few drunken men started beating Ashish Baul Das. He was rescued and taken to the hospital by locals.

Apart from these death cases, many more incidents of public brutality have surfaced from West Bengal in the last few days including ones of Taliban-stlyed flogging in ‘Insab Sabhas’.

On Sunday (30th June), CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim shared a video, in which a local Bahubali leader Tajemul was seen assaulting a married woman and a man lying helplessly on the road in the name of ‘summary Justice’.

Sharing the video of the assault, CPI(M) leader and Former Rajya Sabha MP Salim alleged that the main accused seen in the video was a local TMC goon who goes by the nickname ‘JCB’. As the video went viral, a public outcry ensued, with many taking to social media to express their anger and demand justice for the victim. Notably, the police arrested the perpetrator Tajemul alias JCB.