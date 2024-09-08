A shocking case of attempted sextortion and threats of false rape charges has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. A man has filed a Police complaint against five people including a Police Sub-Inspector and two women for threatening him with a false rape case to solicit extortion from him. After his involvement was found in the attempted sextortion scheming, the accused Sub-Inspector has been suspended who has been absconding. Additionally, the Police have arrested three accused in this case while search operations are underway to nab the accused Sub-inspector and another accused.

थाना रामघाट क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक व्यक्ति को महिला सम्बन्धी झूठे केस में फंसाने व थाना रामघाट पर नियुक्त उ0नि0 पप्पू सिंह द्वारा अभियुक्तों का साथ देने व जांच में आरोप सही पाए जाने पर उ0नि0 को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित किए जाने के संबंध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण की बाइट@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/EuviuPmdEf — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) September 7, 2024

According to reports, the incident unfolded in the area which comes under the jurisdiction of Ramghat police station. A woman and her accomplices had deceived a young man. They called him to a private Hospital where they threatened to implicate him in a rape case and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to spare him.

The victim man has been identified as Nitish Kumar, son of Dharamveer Singh. He is a resident of Palakser village in Dibai block and is working as a compounder at Vishal Hospital in Kadri Bagh. For his work, he has been visiting KK Hospital for the last several days, where he met Tina alias Safiya working as a trainee nurse.

According to the complaint, the accused woman Safiay called him on 3 September at around 10 PM in the night, asking him to come to her room in Jargawan, saying that she was alone at that time. When Nitish reached there, Safiya was not there, but her friend Subhi was present. Moments after he reached the room, two men and a woman Yogesh, Raja, and Preeti entered the room. The four persons locked the room and started to beat him. Subhi said that she had called him taking the name of Safiya, and called the other three. After brutally assaulting him, the accused threatened to implicate him in a rape case. They demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the victim for not framing him in a false rape case.

As per the complaint, they then left the victim and asked him to arrange the money. The accused also told him that a complaint of rape has already been filed against him in the Police station.

A day later, Nitish’s father received a phone call from the operator of the alleged hospital. The caller told him that a complaint had been filed against his son in the police station.

When his father reached KK Hospital in Jargawan, the accused Yogesh was present there. In the meantime, Ramghat police station Inspector Pappu Singh also reached there. According to the complaint, Singh also supported all the accused saying there is a rape case registered against Nitish. However, when his father asked for a copy of the complaint, Pappu Singh said he does not have it but it is available at the police station.

He advised Nitish to resolve the matter stating that a complaint had been filed against him at the Police station, implying that Nitish should pay the amount to resolve the matter. The cop said that they should not go to police station as it will escalate the matter, and it is better to settle the case.

However, Nitish and his family disagreed and decided to visit the police station for details about the complaint. But when they went to Ramghat police station and inquired about the complaint, they were told that no complaint was lodged against Nitish there. It became clear that it was a plot to extort money by threatening false rape case.

Consequently, Nitish filed a complaint against all the accused in Ramghat police station.

Regarding this matter, the Ramghat police station in charge stated that the accused Yogesh, Preeti, and Subhi have been arrested and action has been taken under various sections. The accused persons have been booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 127(2) (wrongfully confinement), 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 308(6) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).

SP Rural Rohit Mishra said that the accused inspector Pappu Singh has been suspended. Furthermore, the Police are searching for the accused Police official who has been absconding in the case.