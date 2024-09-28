On 28th September, the Odisha government imposed a 48-hour internet shutdown in Bhadrak District following communal clashes over social media posts. The restrictions on internet services will continue until 30th September. “The district administration has expressed concern over the misuse of the internet for spreading communal violence,” read the order by the Odisha government.

The order for internet shutdown in Bhadrak, passed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the state home department, Staybrata Sahu, stated that access to social media platforms has been blocked to maintain peace in the region.

The Odisha government has suspended internet services in the Bhadrak district for 48 hours in view of violent communal incidents due to social media postings pic.twitter.com/eePD9Mtvu6 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

“In order to prevent the spread of inflammatory and motivated messages circulating in the aforementioned media, which disturb public order in Bhadrak district, and to restore peace and amity, the prohibition of the use and access to social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and any others through the internet and other mediums of data services has been extended for 48 hours until 0200 hrs on 30th September in Bhadrak district,” the order on internet shutdown in Bhadrak added.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Inspector General, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik, said there were incidents of stone pelting, after which Section 163 of BNSS was imposed, prohibiting the assembly of more than five people in the area. He said, “We have promulgated Section 163 of BNSS in the Purna Bazar area to control the situation and maintain peace.” Notably, several police personnel were reportedly injured during the incident while trying to disperse the stone-pelting mob.

DIG Naik further added that the situation was under control and the police have identified the people allegedly involved in the incident. He said, “An FIR has been registered and the culprits have been identified. Strong legal action will be taken against the culprits.” Furthermore, ten platoons of security forces were deployed in the area on the night of 27th September to patrol and conduct area dominance. He said, “We have deployed 10 platoons of forces who are carrying out flag marches in the area. Area domination is also being conducted. Additionally, picketing, patrolling, and other activities to maintain law and order are being conducted by the police.”

#WATCH | Odisha | Security heightened in Bhadrak as some of the police personnel got injured in the stone pelting incident in the city. (27/09) pic.twitter.com/nwBQ8OkxVM — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

What happened in Bhadrak?

It all started when a group of residents filed a complaint with the police about an alleged inflammatory post, demanding action against the person who posted it on 27th September. Later, they claimed that the police failed to take any action on the complaint, and the group organised a rally in the afternoon to stage a protest. More people gathered at the rally, and when the protesters reached Santhia, it turned violent.



The mob of around 600 people blocked the Santhia bridge connecting Kacheribazar and Purunabazar. They demanded action against a person who allegedly posted an inflammatory comment. When the police tried to detain the “protesters”, the mob forcibly advanced. The police had to use lathi charges to disperse the mob. In response, the mobsters started pelting stones at the police personnel, injuring a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a sub-inspector. The vehicle of Bhadrak’s tehsildar was also damaged by the mob.

History of communal sensitivity in Bhadrak

This is not the first time violent clashes have occurred in Bhadrak over inflammatory social media posts. In April 2017, a similar incident took place, leading to arson, which destroyed 450 establishments and caused property damage worth Rs 9 crore. The incident resulted in a month-long curfew, the longest in the history of the state of Odisha. On 7th April 2017, Bhadrak witnessed communal violence. It all began with a derogatory Facebook post where abusive language was used for Hindus and Hindu gods Rama and Sita. This happened on the eve of Ram Navami (5th April) when three Muslim youths left these abusive messages on the profile page of Bajrang Dal activist Ajit Padhiari.

An outfit named Bhagat Sena Ram Navmi Samiti lodged a complaint with police in this regard with a demand of arresting the youths whose names were identified as Asif Khan, Asif Ali and Mohammed Rehan. With tensions soaring, a peace committee meeting was convened with local MLA and IG police. However, situation turned worse as a group of youths riding nearly hundred bikes rallied in Puruna Bazaaar area shouting “Pakistan Zindabaad” and other anti national slogans even while the peace meeting was on. This group was reported to have targeted shops owned by Hindu traders in Chandan Bazaar area. In retaliation, shops were also burnt in Muslim dominated areas.

The main culprit was Asif Ali Khan, son of a local BJD leader Asghar Ali Khan. Asif, who is pursuing an engineering degree, admitted to the crime according to the Police. Along with Asif, 80 other arrests were made so far in cases of violence and arson in the area.

Bhadrak had witnessed similar riots in 1991, again during Ram Navami, which unfortunately had claimed 17 lives then. With nearly 40% Muslim population, Bhadrak has always been a communally sensitive town. Bordering town Soro too had witnessed such incidents during Ganesh idol immersion last year. In fact, small communal skirmishes have been reported during Ganesh Puja from various part of the state in 2016. Similar scenes were witnessed during Lord Jagannath’s Bahuda Jatra (Rath Yatra) in Rourkela in 2015.

With input from ANI.