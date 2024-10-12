The annual Hindu festival of Durga Puja, celebrated predominantly in India and Bangladesh, has braved multiple attacks from the Muslim community in 2024.

The radicals carried out targeted attacks in the form of idol vandalism, desecration and physical attacks on Durga Puja mandaps and pandals. Hindu devotees were stabbed, attacked with stones and intimidated against celebrating the annual festival.

OpIndia has compiled 7 incidents from both Bangladesh and India, where the Hindu community was targeted by Muslims for celebrating Durga Puja in 2024.

1. Petrol bomb attack in Dhaka

On 11th October, a petrol bomb was hurled at a Durga Puja mandap in the Tanti Bazar neighbourhood in Dhaka city of Bangladesh.

In visuals that have surfaced on social media, a man was seen attacking the Durga Puja pandal with a bomb. The accused was seen standing in a queue and hurling the explosive towards the idol of the Hindu deity.

According to reports, a minor fire broke out at the pandal, but no one was injured. The Hindu devotees present at the scene tried to stop the attacker but he stabbed them. A total of 5 people (4 volunteers and 1 visitor) were injured in the knife attack.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the Durga pandal in Tatibazar, Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/a2ekGkheBw — Asad Noor (@Asad_N0or) October 11, 2024

The police have recovered the explosive, which was used in the targeted attack. A total of two accused were identified and arrested by the police. They include Mohammed Hridoy and Mohammed Jibon.

The duo was taken into custody and is now interrogated by law enforcement authorities.

The Durga Puja pandal in Tanti Bazar is now being guarded by Hindu devotees and law enforcement authorities. The Puja committee has demanded strong action against the accused.

2. Singing proselytising Islamic songs at Durga Puja Mandap in Chittagong

On 10th October evening, a group of Muslim men defiled the sanctity of a Durga Puja mandap in Chittagong city of Bangladesh by forcibly singing Islamic songs.

The radicals took to the stage of the JM Sen Hall Puja Mandap and sang the proselytising Islamic song ‘Shudhu Musolmaner Lagi Aseniko Islam (Islam did not come to light only for Muslims).’

The Muslim men, who were involved in the desecration of the Puja Mandap, belonged to the Chittagong Cultural Academy. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.

Jihadis are singing Islami jihadi songs in Durga puja pandel in Chittagong Bangladesh. What if Hindus sing hare ram hare krishna during Namaz inside mosques? pic.twitter.com/Lm0UFzflOR — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 10, 2024

While it is true that the radicals were allowed to sing on stage by the joint secretary of Chattogram Puja Celebration Council Sajal Dutta, he was assured that the group would sing only a patriotic song. No permission was sought to sing proselytising Islamic songs.

Chittagong Cultural Academy attempted to rationalise the desecration of the puja mandap by claiming that the song was about promoting ‘harmony.’

Following the incident, Hindus took to the stage in protest demanding action against the 6 radicals. Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Farida Khanam went to the Puja pandal and assured all-out support.

3. Vandalism of Goddess Durga idol in Mymensingh

On 25th September, a radical Muslim man vandalised the idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities in Gouripur town in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh.

As per reports, the accused was identified as 22-year-old Yasin Mia. The police arrested him on Thursday (26th September) morning for his involvement in the desecration of Hindu idols.

Mia entered the premises of Gobindajew temple in the wee hours of Wednesday and began destroying the idols, which had been sculpted for the past 20 days. While attempting to take the idols away, he was spotted by a Hindu woman named Dolly Rani.

While the foreign advisor kept telling world about safeguarding hinuds, the reality stands just the opposite.



In yet another systematic attack on hindus, idols meant for celebration of #DurgaPuja are vandalized at a temple at Gouripur Upazila in #Mymansing.



These rampant attack… pic.twitter.com/kwE0ljQLpK — Bangladesh Perspectives (@bdperspectives) September 26, 2024

She raised alarm and Mia was quickly apprehended by two locals, Akhil Chandra Bishwasharma and Bipul Ghosh. The accused was then handed over to the police.

The arrested Muslim man is now being interrogated by the police. Yasin Mia, the son of Abdur Hannan, hails from Gajandar village in Gouripura upazila. The accused’s mother Mina Akhtar now claims that her son is mentally challenged.

While speaking about the matter, the President of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (Gouripur upazila) remarked, “All idols have been more or less broken. I do not understand why this is done. I have never seen such an incident in my life.”

4. Threats against the celebration of Durga Puja in Bangladesh

Muslims in Bangladesh have continued their relentless attack on Hindus and their festivals, despite assurances of safety and protection from the interim government led by chief advisor Muhammad Yunus.

In September, an Islamic extremist outfit named ‘Insaf Keemkari Chhatra-Janta’ staged a march against Hindus utilising a playground for Puja in Dhaka’s Sector 13.

They were seen holding placards, which read – ‘No worship anywhere by closing roads’, ‘No pollution to water by idol immersion’, ‘No worship to idols’. The slogans were meant to deride Hindu practices and rituals.

The organization had put forth a 16-point demand that, citing concerns about environmental damage, asks for limitations on public acts of worship and idol immersion.

It also wanted government assistance funds for festival expenses to be banned along with a prohibition on closing roads for Hindu religious events.

According to Insaf Keemkari Chhatra-Janta, Durga Puja should not be celebrated as a public holiday since it disturbed the life of the majority Muslim community as Hindus make up less than 2% of the population.

5. Idol desecration in Karimganj

On 9th October, the idol of Goddess Durga was desecrated by three radical Muslims in Manasangan village in the Karimganj district of Assam. The accused were identified as Abdul Ahad, Sahabul Ahmed and a minor. They are said to be students of the local madrassa.

The trio attacked the procession of the Bagargool Sarbajanin Durga Puja committee while they were en route to the pandal. The committee members were carrying the idol of Goddess Durga when Abdul and his accomplices threw leftover, cooked rice at it and defiled the Hindu deity.

This sparked communal tension in the Manasangan village. On learning about the matter, Karimganj DC Pradip Kumar Dwivedi and SP Partha Pratim Das reached the spot and de-escalated the situation.

এটা বাংলাদেশ নয়, বরাক উপত্যকার ঘটনা,দুর্গা প্রতিমায় ভাত ছুঁড়ে মারায় করিমগঞ্জ পুলিশ গ্রেফতার করলো আব্দুল আহাদ ও সাবুল আহমদ নামের দুইটাকে .

Police arrester Abdul Ahad , Sahabul Haque for Throwing waste rice upon Durga idol in Karimganj, Assam , India . #Hidusunderattack pic.twitter.com/kr60s0Ez9U — saugat nath biddu (@BidduSaugat) October 10, 2024

A new idol was arranged for by the Karimganj district administration on the demand of the Hindu devotees associated with the Puja committee. The police swung into action and arrested Abdul Ahad and Sahabul Ahmed.

The duo was produced before a judicial court and remanded in custody. The minor accused was sent to juvenile court. Efforts are underway to prevent further incidents of desecration of Durga Puja idols and pandals.

BJP MLA from Karimganj, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, also visited Manasangan village to take cognisance of the situation. He handed over ₹10,000 to the Bagargool Sarbajanin Durga Puja committee.

6. Durga Puja pandal ambushed in Gonda, Hindus pelted with stones

On 9th October, Muslims in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh stormed a Durga Puja pandal and pelted stones at the Hindu devotees present there.

They abused the deities and chased children with sticks. The perpetrators were ‘annoyed’ to see Hindu kids bursting crackers outside the Puja pandal.

The aggressive members of a Muslim family arrived there and started abusing the Hindus. They first pelted stones at the devotees and then attacked them with sticks.

SHOCKING NEWS 🚨 12 Hindus injured after Munna, Sultan, Aslam attacked Durga Puja pandal in Gonda, UP.



ENTIRE NATION IN SHOCK !!



They even pelted stones on devotees, abused Hindu Gods & destroyed firecrackers that were burst by the children.



Victim Hindu community has been… pic.twitter.com/0VCtByYhjh — Vipin Sharma journalist (@vipinsharmaind) October 11, 2024

The perpetrators have been identified as Munna, Sultan and Aslam among other Muslims and their families. Around 10-12 Hindus were critically wounded during the assault.

When Hindus tried to pacify them, they became more hostile and called other Muslims from nearby areas. On learning about the matter, a large police force including the Gonda DM and SP reached the scene and put an end to the violence.

The Hindu worshippers filed a police complaint, naming 12 Muslims as accused in the case. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Gonda police against the perpetrators.

7. Muslim mob threatens to vandalise Goddess Durga idol in Kolkata

On 11th October, the Puja Pandal of New Bengal Sporting Club at Garden Reach area of Kolkata was stormed by a Muslim mob who threatened the Puja organizers to stop the Hindu rituals.

The Muslim mob consisting of around 50-60 members also threatened that they would vandalize Maa Durga idol if the celebrations weren’t stopped.

The organizers of the Hindu religious event, New Bengal Sporting Club at Garden Reach area of Kolkata, wrote a complaint to the Police demanding FIR in the case.

What is this Mr. @CPKolkata; Shri Manoj Kumar Verma (IPS)?

How did the goons garner the ability to storm into a Durga Puja Pandal under the Jurisdiction of the @KolkataPolice and threaten to vandalise the idol of Maa Durga if the rituals aren't stopped?

The incident happened at… pic.twitter.com/QQmcSf10Jo — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 11, 2024

The complaint letter was shared by BJP leader, LoP West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on X. He also shared a video showing a large number of Muslim youths creating a ruckus inside the pandal.

“What is this C P Kolkata Shri Manoj Kumar Verma (IPS)? How did the goons garner the ability to storm into a Durga Puja Pandal under the Jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police and threaten to vandalize the idol of Maa Durga if the rituals aren’t stopped?” he pondered.

“The Office Bearers and Members of the New Bengal Sporting Club have also provided video footage of the incident. How can you allow this to happen? I believe you will take the strictest action possible against the culprits and make them realize that it is Kolkata, not Dhaka,” he added.

Disclaimer: There have been more than 10+ attacks on Durga Puja in both India and Bangladesh this year. Some incidents have been left out of the article due to uncertainty about the perpetrators.