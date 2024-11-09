Police has arrested Ghulamuddin, the prime accused in the murder of 51-year-old beautician Anita Chaudhary alias Anita Jat in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from Mumbai. He was brought to Jodhpur on Friday (8 November) night and is currently being questioned. After the murder, Ghulamuddin was trying to flee to Nepal from Mumbai via Bihar. A fake ID with the name ‘Gaffar’ was also recovered from him.

Jodhpur DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma said that Ghulamuddin fled to Mumbai via Ahmedabad after the murder. He was planning to catch a train to Bihar and then flee to Nepal from there. Ghulamuddin switched on his mobile phone to book a train ticket to Bihar from Mumbai. After this, the police came to know of his location in Mumbai.

Rajasthan police reached Mumbai to catch the murderer after knowing of his whereabouts. However, he switched off his phone again after booking the ticket. As soon as he switched on his phone again at Mumbai Central Railway Station, the police rushed to nab him. Seeing the police at the station, he ran away and the police chased him on a bike and arrested him. After this, he was brought to Jodhpur after completing the necessary legal procedures.

DCP Rajarshi Raj Verma said that Ghulamuddin had changed his name to Gaffar to try and escape. During his search, a fake identity card in the name of Gaffar and a train ticket to Bihar were recovered from him. During the interrogation, he said that he got a call from the police, so he took a bus from Jodhpur and fled to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. From there, he took a train and went to Mumbai.

In Mumbai, he stayed at different lodges in Haji Ali, Kathiawar, and Chowpatty areas. At all these places, he used the ID named Gaffar. He was leaving for Bihar by train on 7th November. Therefore, on the night of 6 and 7 November, he slept at Mumbai Central Railway Station. He left his own mobile in his scooter parked in the parking lot of MD Hospital, Jodhpur, and was using another mobile in Mumbai.

However, Police came to know about this new number. He used to switch on his mobile for a few minutes only at a time. DCP Verma said that once he switched on his phone, the police got the information that he was in Ahmedabad. The second time, the location was found to be in Mumbai. After this, he did not switch on his phone. The police did not know his next location.

After this, the police started checking the CCTV footage of the area where he was last located. To hide his identity, Ghulamuddin used to wear a cap. Due to this, his face was not visible in the CCTV footage. Meanwhile, on 7th November, after buying a ticket, he switched on his mobile at Mumbai Central Railway Station. This helped police trace his location.

The police asked him for his identity card after getting suspicious and he showed an identity card bearing the name Gaffar. After this, the police let him go. After escaping, Ghulamuddin had completely changed his appearance. The photograph that the police had of him was also quite old. However, when other fellow policemen saw him, they recognised him, chased him on a bike and caught him.

Ghulamuddin has a criminal history

Police said that after investigating the history of Ghulamuddin, he turned out to be a man of criminal nature. Ghulamuddin has committed many crimes with the intention of robbery. Cases are registered against him in various police stations, and he is very cunning. He knows very well how to escape from the police. Therefore, he did not use mobile and used to walk wearing a cap on his head.

A few months before killing Anita Chaudhary, Ghulamuddin had also conspired to rob the jewellery of a woman living in his neighbourhood. That woman, who lived in the Green City area in Gangana, used to wear a gold timaniya. Ghulamuddin had his eyes on this jewellery. He had hatched a conspiracy to rob this jewellery under the pretext of a religious program.

Ghulamuddin had given intoxicating sharbat to his wife and three daughters and the neighbour woman’s family. After drinking the sharbat, everyone became unconscious. However, the neighbour woman had suspected that something was wrong. Therefore, she did not drink the sharbat. Due to this, her jewellery was saved and possibly her life was also saved.

The people in the neighbourhood had also expressed doubts about Ghulamuddin’s intentions. However, he hid his conspiracy by saying that his wife and daughters had also fainted. Jodhpur police said that Ghulamuddin had told people that there was something wrong with the sharbat he brought from the market, this is the reason why people fainted after drinking it.

Anita Chaudhary was called home with the intention of looting her

According to the information, Ghulamuddin often saw the deceased Anita Chaudhary in jewellery. Therefore, he hatched a conspiracy to rob it. He used to call Anita Chaudhary as sister and both of them knew each other for about 25 years. He had called Anita Chaudhary to his house in Gangana on 27th October. Anita was going to stay at his house at night.

Before this, Ghulamuddin had sent his wife Abida Parveen and three daughters to the house of his brother-in-law (sister-in-law’s husband). When Anita reached Gangana by auto rickshaw, Ghulamuddin went to pick her up near a resort. Ghulamuddin wanted to make obscene videos and photos of the deceased Anita Chaudhary and blackmail her and extort money.

When Anita reached his house, he mixed sedatives in sharbat and gave it to Anita to drink. When Anita became unconscious due to drinking the spiked drink, he took out Anita’s gold mangalsutra and three rings. Anita did not regain consciousness till late night. After this, Ghulamuddin killed her by attacking her forehead with a sharp knife. Then after cutting her into 6 pieces, he packed her in a sack and buried her.

In this case, the role of other people and property dealer Tayyab Ansari will also be questioned. The police has sought 6 more days of remand from the court to question Ghulamuddin’s wife Abida Parveen who was already arrested.

The postmortem of Anita Chaudhary has not been done yet

On the other hand, the post-mortem of Anita’s body has not been done even after 10 days. Her family is protesting, demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for one person. Several rounds of talks have taken place between the family of the deceased and the administration, but no result has been reached. At the same time, the police has also issued a Safina notice to the family regarding the last rites of the body.

Many leaders including Hanuman Beniwal met the family of the deceased sitting on a dharna near Teja Mandir. Political allegations and counter-allegations are also being made over this murder.

At the same time, there are many layers in this murder case, which are yet to be revealed. It includes many angles including the role of property dealer Tayyab Ansari, his relationship with Anita Chaudhary, his relationship with Ghulamuddin, and transactions among them. The police also raided Tayyab Ansari’s house and questioned him. The deceased’s husband has also named Tayyab Ansari in his complaint.

Several arrested in Anita Chaudhary murder case

In this case, Sardarpura police has arrested Suman alias Sunita Sen, resident of Krishnalila Nagar, Mohammad Yasin Ali, resident of Bagar Chowk, Jaifoo Khan, resident of Rabdia, Mohammad Sharif alias Munna, resident of Niwar Gharon Ka Mohalla, Kalimuddin alias Kalim, Mohammad Hamimuddin, Maqbul Ahmed, Moinuddin, Mohammad Ajjar, Yunus.

The police have also questioned more than 20 people in this case. The police also raided the bungalow of property dealer Tayyab Ansari for two days. However, they have still not been able to get to the bottom of the reason behind the murder.

Audio of the deceased’s husband and her friend went viral

An audio of a conversation between Anita’s husband Manmohan Chaudhary and Anita’s beauty parlor employee Sunita alias Suman Sen went viral a few days ago. In this, Sunita was taking the name of Ansari. Ansari is believed to be Tayyab Ansari, who is named in the case. In this audio, Sunita says that her life is in danger and she also takes the names of many people.

In this conversation before the body was found, Sunita had told Manmohan that Tayyab Ansari could kill Sunita Chaudhary. Sunita had told Manmohan, “Tayyab must have killed Didi (Anita). Now if I call Ansari, he will get me killed within four days.”

Deceased Anita’s husband has confirmed the authenticity of the audio. After the call recording of Anita’s husband Manmohan and her friend Sunita came out, many people have come on the police radar. These people include many doctors, beauty parlor operators, property dealers of Pali, miscreants and criminals, businessmen, officers, and even political leaders. During the raid at Tayyab Ansari’s house, the police have recovered mobiles, laptops, computers, and several documents from here.

Tayyab Ansari used to drive an auto in Pali till 30 years ago. Now he does property business. He has also acquired some disputed land in Pali. Tayyab Ansari’s name has come up many times in connection with disputed property in Marwar areas. He has a hotel in Jodhpur and a farm house cum marriage garden on Jaisalmer bypass. He also has a farm house on Pali and Jodhpur road.

Anita Chaudhary also had a conversation with Tayyab Ansari

According to the information received by the police, there used to be conversations between the 50-year-old deceased Anita and the 42-year-old main accused Gulamuddin Farooqui, and 55-year-old property dealer Tayyab Ansari. The police have got many clues from the CDR of the phone. There is a suspicion that property dispute may also be behind Anita’s death. To verify this, the police is collecting information about the property in Anita’s name.

According to sources, Anita and Tayyab Ansari used to deal in property. It is suspected that Ansari has bought a lot of property in Anita’s name. Tayyab Ansari sold some of this property. After this, Anita was angry with him. There was a rift between Ansari and Anita over this. After this, Anita and Ansari blocked each other on social media.

The police had thoroughly searched Gulamuddin’s house, but not a single blood stain was found there. The police suspect that Anita was murdered at some other place. She is also suspected to have been tortured before the murder. Anita’s body was cut into 6 pieces. In such a situation, the absence of blood stains at the murder site has raised suspicion among the police. Ghulamuddin’s arrested wife Abida has also said that many people are involved in the murder.