Indore: Hindu woman accuses Bilal Azam of blackmail, harassment, rape and assault, FIR registered

Azam also allegedly took out a personal loan in her name without her consent, for which she continues to pay the instalments.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu woman accuses Bilal Azam of harassment, rape and assault in Indore
A Hindu woman lodges a police complaint in Indore against Bilal Azam, alleging harassment, rape blackmail, and assault. Hindu organisations demand strict action in the matter. (Image: representational image created using AI generated images by Dall-E)
On 15th November, a Hindu woman from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, filed a police complaint at Vijay Nagar Police Station accusing a man named Bilal Azam of harassment, blackmail, and assault. As per the complaint, the two reportedly met in 2022 while working at the same tele-calling job. Over time, Azam allegedly pressured the woman to marry him. When she refused, he resorted to threats of making her private videos and photos public. Hindu organisations have demanded strict action in the matter and warned of protests if justice is delayed.

According to media reports, the woman became friends with Azam while they worked at a tele-calling company in 2022. Shortly after becoming friends, Azam started pressuring her to marry him. The victim described their relationship as mere friendship and declined the proposal. Her refusal angered Azam, who then became aggressive. The victim alleged that Azam started following her regularly. On 15th June 2022, he reportedly assaulted her at knifepoint and committed rape. During the assault, he captured explicit photos and videos of the victim and used them to blackmail her further.

The woman decided to escape the harassment and moved to Bengaluru for a job but had to return to Indore in 2023. She settled in the Niranjanpur area after returning. Azam tracked her down and resumed harassing her, coercing her to marry him and forcing her into physical relations. When the victim resisted, Azam brutally beat her. On 22nd October 2024, Azam allegedly took out a personal loan in her name without her consent, for which she continues to pay the instalments. Adding to her ordeal, on 2nd November 2024, her phone went missing. She filed a complaint at the Lasudia Police Station. The phone was eventually recovered from Azam’s car.

The woman then approached Hindu Jagran Manch for help, who accompanied her to the Vijay Nagar Police Station on 15th November. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been filed against Azam, and the investigation is underway. The Hindu organisations have labelled the matter as a case of “love jihad” and have vowed to launch protests if strict action is not taken promptly against the accused.

