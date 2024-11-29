A 16-year-old teenager was allegedly raped in an ambulance in the Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

According to Rewa Division, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Saket Prakash Pandey, “A 16-year-old girl was raped in an ambulance in the Mauganj district on November 22. The incident came to light after the victim filed a report against 4 people in the police station on November 25.”

Sharing details, the DIG said that the teenager was living at her grandmother’s place when the incident took place.

“The teenager, along with her sister and brother-in-law, was travelling in the ambulance. Two other people, the driver and his accomplice, were also inside the vehicle. While they were roaming around inside the vehicle, the teen’s sister and her husband got off the vehicle. The ambulance sped away and one of the individuals, reportedly the accomplice of the driver, raped the minor in the moving vehicle, ” said the police.

The survivor later narrated the ordeal to her mother, who then approached the police on November 25, following which a case was registered against four people.

The girl’s sister and brother-in-law have also been charged with aiding the crime.

All the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested six people, including two women, in connection with the abduction and rape of a minor girl in Indore district, a police officer said.

The action was taken following the 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Chandan Nagar police station in the city on Thursday, November 14, the police added.

