Five years after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in China and the whole world suffered from botched lockdowns, panic and millions of deaths, a US House subcommittee has confirmed what has been suppressed by most Western governments, the mainstream media, and even leading scientific publications and medical bodies of our times.

A 520-page report released by a select subcommittee in the House of Representatives in the US Congress has clearly stated that the ‘lab leak’ hypothesis was not a conspiracy theory and there is significant reason to argue that the coronavirus pandemic was indeed originated from a laboratory accident.

🚨FINAL REPORT🚨



The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic’s final report is the most thorough review of the pandemic conducted to date.



This report ensures COVID-19 accountability and serves as a roadmap for the U.S. to prepare for and respond to future pandemics. pic.twitter.com/4JMGCzx9w1 — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) December 2, 2024

The report also confirms that the US government’s National Institute of Health carried out gain-of-function research on coronaviruses in the BS4 laboratory at Wuhan Institute of Virology, China. It is notable here that Dr Anthony Fauci, who was the face of the US government’s COVID response and had dismissed the lab leak theories as propaganda, was the head of the NIH.

Dr Fauci, during a senate hearing on May 11, 2021, had told under oath that the NIH never carried out gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

The select subcommittee headed by Brad Wenstrup has summarised their report in some key points where they have consensus:

The possibility that COVID-19 emerged because of a laboratory or research-related accident is not a conspiracy theory.

EcoHealth Alliance Inc, and Dr Peter Daszak should never again receive US taxpayer dollars

Scientific messaging must be clear and concise, backed by evidentiary support, and come from trusted messengers, such as front-line doctors treating patients.

Public health officials must work to regain America’s trust. Americans want to be educated, not indoctrinated.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo participated in medical malpractice and publicly covered up the total number of nursing home fatalities in New York.

Additionally, the subcommittee has listed their extensive findings on certain topics.

The US National Institute of Health funded gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology

The Chinese government, agencies within the US government and some members of the international scientific community sought to cover up facts concerning the origins of the pandemic.

Operation Warp Speed (initiated by former US President Trump when he was in office) was a success. It provided a model to build upon in the future. The vaccines worked and they saved millions of lives.

Rampant fraud, waste and abuse plagued the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Pandemic-era school closure will have an enduring impact on generations of schoolchildren.

The constitution cannot be suspended in times of crisis and restrictions on freedom sow distrust in public health.

The prescription cannot be worse than the disease, such as strict and overly broad lockdowns that led to predictable anguish and avoidable consequences.

Dr Peter Daszak and his attempts to mislead

Dr Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance, was actively involved in the research of SARS-Cov virus. Dr Daszak had also received NIH funding to carry out gain-of-function research into coronaviruses in Wuhan. Interestingly, Dr Daszak was the foremost and one of the most powerful voices who tried his best to dismiss the lab leak theory as propaganda when people started asking questions about the origin of the virus.

Dr Daszak had got a ‘letter’ published in Lancet that dismissed the lab leak theory. The letter was signed by several other scientists apart from Daszak himself and was then touted by others as evidence that there was no way SARS-COV-2 could have leaked from a lab.

At the time, Daszak had failed to disclose his conflict of interest when signing the letter. Daszak’s organization, the EcoHealth Alliance, funneled $3.4 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to study bat coronaviruses between 2014 and 2019.

Further, Daszak had also included himself in the UN-backed Lancet Commission to look into the origins of SARS-COV-2. When his involvement was questioned, he had to recuse himself.

FBI, US Department of Energy had stated that Covid leaked from a lab in Wuhan

A number of independent researchers and journalists have worked to uncover the links and question the glaring conflicts of interest in the COVID response and messaging. It is notable here that the lab leak theory has been termed as the most likely scenario even in FBI communications, many scientists and even the US Department of Energy. There were also credible claims that suggested the SRS-Cov-2 virus may have been engineered.

#FBI Director Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/LcBVNU7vmO — FBI (@FBI) March 1, 2023

In March 2023, the US Senate voted to declassify all intelligence related to Covid origins.