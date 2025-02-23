In recent months, mainland Europe has seen a troubling surge in terror attacks, including knife assaults and vehicular rammings. These attacks have been executed by individuals with extremist ideologies, mostly by individuals who came to European countries under the guise of seeking refuge or asylum. Continuous attacks have instilled a pervasive sense of insecurity among the locals in these countries.

Recent incidents highlight a growing threat

There have been numerous attacks involving so-called refugees. For instance, on 23rd February, a 37-year-old man, who was on a terror prevention watchlist, went on a stabbing spree in France, leaving at least one person dead and two police officers seriously injured. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident as an “Islamist terror act.” The attacker first targeted the municipal police officers, shouting “Allahu Akbar.” The attack happened shortly before 4:00 PM (local time) during a demonstration.

On 16th February, a 23-year-old man stabbed five passers-by in southern Austria’s Villach on Saturday, leaving a 14-year-old dead and four others injured. Following the incident, the suspect was detained in the city of Villach. The suspect was a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria.

On 13th February, a man drove a car into a union demonstration in Munich, Germany, injuring 28 people, including children. The person driving the car was identified as an Afghan asylum seeker. The incident took place at around 10:30 AM when the attacker rammed the car into the back of a rally by the Verdi Union during a strike by public sector workers.

In December 2024, a Saudi Arabian ‘doctor’ deliberately rammed his car into multiple people at a Christian market in Magdeburg city in the Saxony-Anhalt state of Germany, killing two people and injuring 60 others. One of the deceased was a child. The accused had been living in Germany for around 20 years and held permanent residency.

In August 2024, a man went on a stabbing spree during the ‘Festival of Diversity’ in Fronhof market square in Solingen city, Germany. The lone-wolf attack took place at 10 PM, leading to the deaths of three people and injuring several others.

In May 2024, a radical Islamist went on a stabbing spree in Mannheim city, Germany, injuring two people, including a police officer. The attack was carried out ahead of a political event against growing Islamism in Europe by an organisation named Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa.

In June 2023, a Syrian refugee went on a stabbing spree in Annecy, France. The attacker, identified as Abdel Masih H, injured seven people, including six children. The incident took place at a park in Annecy at around 9:45 AM, where several children aged three to five were present as part of a school excursion.

Statistical trends and analysis

According to data available from the European Union, in 2022 alone, there were 28 recorded terrorist attacks within EU member states, resulting in four fatalities. The prevalence of low-tech, high-impact methods such as stabbings and vehicular assaults is a serious concern in European countries today.

While 98% of terrorism-related deaths in 2023 occurred in conflict zones, the spread of extremist ideologies has led to a notable increase in so-called lone-wolf attacks in Europe. Reports suggest that these “lone wolves” are actually part of a larger radicalised groups. According to a Euro News report from 2023, Spain alone was monitoring over 300 such individuals whom agenices believed might carry out terrorist attacks.

As such attacks become more common, their profound implications can be seen in European societies, as fear and anxiety among locals have increased, leading to changes in daily routines and heightened security measures in public spaces. Such incidents have fuelled debates over immigration policies, integration, and national security.

While European governments have intensified efforts to counteract this trend, demands for stricter immigration policies have increased from far-right political parties.